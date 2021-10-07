Arts

Innovative trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah brings 'stretch jazz' to Stanford Live

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 7, 2021, 2:35 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Jazz trumpeter and composer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah performs at Stanford Live. Courtesy Stanford Live

Jazz trumpeter and composer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah brings his deft blend of jazz, modern hip-hop and ancient diasporic rhythms to Stanford's Bing Concert Hall on Saturday, Oct. 9 in a show presented by Stanford Live.

The Edison Award–winning and Grammy-nominated musician grew up in New Orleans, part of a family of leaders in arts and culture. As a teen, he learned music from his uncle, legendary saxophone player Donald Harrison, Jr. Adjuah's grandfather, Big Chief Donald Harrison Sr., is a key leader in the city's Black Indian masking tradition. His family's story was portrayed in the HBO series "Treme," according to the artist's website.

Adjuah has developed several innovative musical techniques and pioneered "Stretch Jazz," a musical form with jazz roots described on Adjuah's website as music "that attempts to 'stretch' jazz’s rhythmic, melodic and harmonic conventions to encompass multiple musical forms, languages and cultures."

He has recorded 15 albums, the most recent of which is "Axiom," released in 2020. The album was nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Adjuah performs Oct. 9, 7 and 9 p.m. at Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Innovative trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah brings 'stretch jazz' to Stanford Live

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 7, 2021, 2:35 pm

Jazz trumpeter and composer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah brings his deft blend of jazz, modern hip-hop and ancient diasporic rhythms to Stanford's Bing Concert Hall on Saturday, Oct. 9 in a show presented by Stanford Live.

The Edison Award–winning and Grammy-nominated musician grew up in New Orleans, part of a family of leaders in arts and culture. As a teen, he learned music from his uncle, legendary saxophone player Donald Harrison, Jr. Adjuah's grandfather, Big Chief Donald Harrison Sr., is a key leader in the city's Black Indian masking tradition. His family's story was portrayed in the HBO series "Treme," according to the artist's website.

Adjuah has developed several innovative musical techniques and pioneered "Stretch Jazz," a musical form with jazz roots described on Adjuah's website as music "that attempts to 'stretch' jazz’s rhythmic, melodic and harmonic conventions to encompass multiple musical forms, languages and cultures."

He has recorded 15 albums, the most recent of which is "Axiom," released in 2020. The album was nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Adjuah performs Oct. 9, 7 and 9 p.m. at Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.