Man allegedly runs over woman with car after business dispute

A man engaged in a business dispute with a woman in Palo Alto allegedly robbed her of her cellphone and ran over her with his gold 2005 Honda CR-V while fleeing the scene last week, police said Friday.

Officers and fire personnel responded to an emergency call on Sept. 24 around 11:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of El Camino Real near Creekside Inn and found a woman in her 40s sitting on the roadway. The vehicle that struck her had fled the scene. Paramedics transported the woman to a hospital. She suffered major injuries — multiple broken bones — which required hospitalization, but she is in stable condition, police said in a press release.

The woman, a cashier at a nearby spa and massage business, and the man, a patron, got into an argument when the man said his credit card receipt didn't reflect the tip amount he had added, according to police. He took his and the merchant's copies of the receipt and walked out.

The woman followed the man and called her supervisor on her cellphone. As he entered his car, she attempted to take the merchant's copy of the receipt from him. He tried to take her phone as he began to drive away, police said.

As she tried to hold onto her phone, she fell. One of the rear wheels of the man's car ran over her as he fled. The woman's cellphone could not be found, and police suspect the man successfully took it from her during the struggle, police said.