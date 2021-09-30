PUBLIC AGENDA: Virtual parking passes policy; update on student engagement

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 4.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hear an update from the Palo Alto Advisory Committee on Early Care and Education; consider a request to adjust lot lines at 922 College Ave., and consider adjusting zoning provisions pertaining to parking, including adding a policy to allow for virtual parking passes. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review the proposed design guidelines for the 2022 Electric Cost of Service and Rates Analysis; and consider various proposed changes to the city's parking policies, including steeply reducing sales of employee permits in the Evergreen Park-Mayfield Residential Preferential Parking program and raising parking rates at downtown and California Avenue lots and garages. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board of education plans to hear an update on attendance and student engagement, as well as early literacy and the English language arts curriculum adoption process. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., but is required to provide proof of vaccination. A link to the agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public, where those wishing to participate online can get the Zoom link.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the Utility Department's cybersecurity programs. It will then discuss the expansion of the city's fiber backbone. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.