Food hall forage: What we ate at State Street Market in Los Altos

Others will follow, including B?o Bèi by Meichih and Michael Kim and El Alto by Traci Des Jardins. In the future, some retail options will also be available so you can take a taste of the market home with you.

When we came for lunch, food and drink options were available from Banks & Braes, Murdoch's, Grains & Greens, Ostro and Tin Pot Creamery. Each eatery has a special menu for the opening.

The State Street Market team is working hard to get everything fully up and running, starting with service from a limited number of eateries. Dining there? We snagged a table during opening week. Here's what to expect...

State Street Market is now open in Los Altos. Anticipation has run high with the arrival of the area's own food hall that will ultimately have 20,000 square feet dedicated to a mix of food vendors, a restaurant, a speakeasy and a teaching kitchen.

To reduce physical contact during the COVID-19 pandemic, many dining establishments have moved away from paper menus. State Street Market is one of them. To place an order, you may need to use a smartphone.

Red brick, wooden furniture, wrought iron details, and colorful tiles with pops of blue, yellow and white make for a bright, sunny space during the day. Ropes of lights and heat lamps lend warmth to the evening.

The indoor hall isn't open to the public at this time, but tables are available outdoors, a nice option to enjoy the architecture outside. Design firm Gensler redesigned the space that used to house a food market, taking cues from the property's original designer with the idea that architecture can transform everyday life.

"One of the reasons why we created the State Street Market is because I love the Los Altos community," LACI principal (and 23andMe's CEO) Anne Wojcicki said in a prepared statement. "I envision a place for people of all ages to spend time together, eat, and enjoy the community."

Takeout is available, but one of the most promising draws of the market is the opportunity to enjoy the physical space and gather with others. That was one of the sources of inspiration for the project developed by Los Altos Community Investments.

Beverages: State Street Market's beverage menu includes draft beers, wines by the glass or carafe, coconut water, kombucha and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails. The In Season Crafted Non-Alcoholic Cocktail has ice-cold pomegranate shrub, cardamom and orange juice. With a fresh slice of citrus, it has a fine fizz that makes the orange sing next to the tartness of the pomegranate.

Digging in is one of the best parts. Here's a snapshot of what we ate from the vendors that were open when we visited during opening week. Be sure to check out their hours and menus for the most up-to-date options.

Napkins, cups, water and to-go boxes are available near the outdoor seating area. Grab what you need on your way to your table.

At the market, scan a QR code on posted signs. From a single website, you can order food and drinks from any of the open eateries and bar in one transaction. If you run into a technical bug and need help, the team is at the ready to help guide you through. After the team has prepared your order, they'll bring it to your table.

Tin Pot Creamery: This ice cream shop has Los Altos roots, launched in founder Becky Sunseri's kitchen. The market's Tin Pot outpost scooped vanilla bean and rich chocolate during opening week. We went for the intriguingly named "Cookie Monster" flavor. Topping it off with a waffle cone for extra crunch, we enjoyed its playful presentation — candy eye balls, cookie dough bites, cookie crumbles and all.

Ostro: This is a purveyor of sustainable seafood and wines. On the opening menu, Ostro had a selection of three oysters. Served on crushed ice, each oyster has a ripple of tender meat. The Kumamoto is exceptionally creamy; the Marin Miyagi and Hama Hama have a soft saltiness reminiscent of sea breeze. Enjoy straight off the shell, or add lemon, champagne mignonette or cocktail sauce.

Grains & Greens: This restaurant showcases produce from area farms in salads, grain bowls, wraps and smoothies. In the Madras Curry Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea bowl, mint raita adds bright freshness and golden raisins add sweetness to crunchy chickpeas and cucumber, tender cauliflower and quinoa.

For something bigger to share around the table, go for a "grazing board," available with vegetable, meat and cheese options. The latter features cheeses from Cowgirl Creamery including Mount Tam, Red Hawk, Chimney Rock and Wagon Wheel cheeses as well as crunchy, rich walnuts, bright, crisp slices of bell peppers, plump raisins, dried figs and softly floral honey.

Murdoch's: Named after Prohibition-era bootlegger Steven Murdoch from Los Altos, this eatery has small shareable plates like olives, corn nuts, kettle chips and fries, mac and cheese and fresh vegetables and salads. Served with a vegetable and fruit cup, meals for kids are also available, including a gluten-free mac and cheese option.

Food hall forage: What we ate at State Street Market in Los Altos

Kumamoto oysters, margherita flatbread, Tin Pot Creamery ice cream and more