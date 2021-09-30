Cool Cafe at Stanford's Cantor Arts Center closes after 20 years

"It was bittersweet, but I made the choice to not renew the lease," Cool said about closing the Cool Cafe. "COVID's been hard, and I'm getting older …We had the lease in front of us, and I decided that it was the best time to end 20 good years. We're leaving in a very positive way."

The Cool Cafe concept was, well, Cool, with a capital "C." Cool's philosophies permeated the menu with a focus on fresh, ingredient-driven flavors, as well as how the team worked, advocating for justice and kindness for those who produce, cook and serve food. Together, the Cool Cafe team elevated the approach to organic food, and raised the bar for how people are treated in the food industry.

After closing in March 2020 during the initial COVID-19 lockdown, the Cool Cafe at Stanford University's Cantor Arts Center has closed for good. Helmed by educator and food activist Jesse Cool, the cafe introduced organic dining options to campus in 2000.

"I decided, why don't we just say our farewells on a really lovely note. Thank you for the memories, and let someone else try."

Now, Cool says she plans to focus on other things, and let the next generation take over the museum's cafe.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cool leveraged the Cool Cafe kitchen and worked with her team to help provide 29,000 meals to frontline workers through the Meals of Gratitude program.

"It was Andy Goldsworthy , one of my favorite artists on the planet," Cool said. "For me, it was like meeting a rockstar."

The man explained he was installing a piece of art. It turned out that Cool was face to face with one of her favorite artists, who works with natural materials like leaves and stones.

"He had dust all over him," Cool recalled. "I said, 'Hi, how are you, are they taking care of you?'"

One of the cafe memories that stands out most to Cool was when she ran into a "disheveled man at the cash register."

What she learned, she put into practice for a party for Chelsea Clinton, as well as themed museum events. At an event for art of the "Wild West," the Cool Cafe prepared a western-inspired menu for 600 people.

"It was old-fashioned, simple cooking, but artfully done. It was always garnished. It had color and vibrancy because we cooked with the seasons. Because of that, the food tasted better."

The Cool Cafe offered something else. A sandwich wasn't simply a sandwich. A salad was more than the sum of its parts.

"It wasn't easy back then. People came through and wanted Diet Cokes. People wanted Sweet'N Low," Cool said. "We didn't have Diet Coke. We didn't have Sweet'N Low."

"I have no idea how I did it," Cool said. "Actually, I do — I had a lot of help. I've always had incredible people who supported us."

"He said, 'You have to do this. You have to bring an organic cafe to campus and elevate what this place is all about," Cool recalled. So she took out a loan and opened its doors.

But a friend took a walk with her to the museum, just to check it out. From that visit, he convinced her to give the cafe a go.

"I was working constantly," Cool said. "I said, 'No way. I can barely do what I do now."

At the turn of the millennium when Cantor Arts Center’s Tom Seligman first approached Cool about the prospect of a cafe in the museum, she was skeptical. She had just launched her jZcool Eatery & Catering Company, and didn't think she had the money or bandwidth to take on more.

Cool Cafe at Stanford's Cantor Arts Center closes after 20 years

Chef Jesse Cool reflects on the cafe's two decades