Vehicle stolen from home's driveway in Charleston Meadows

Burglar leaves behind Trek Marlin bike

by Olivia Wynkoop / Bay City News Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 29, 2021, 8:56 am 1
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a burglar who stole car keys from an unlocked garage and drove away in a couple's vehicle in Palo Alto's Charleston Meadows neighborhood on Saturday.

Palo Alto police received a call from the homeowners, a couple in their 70s, who said their car was stolen from their driveway in the 300 block of Whitclem Drive at around 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Upon reviewing surveillance camera footage, police found that a man opened the garage from a side yard door and stole keys on a countertop around 9 a.m., police said in a press release. He also took a surveillance camera from the garage before driving off with the couple's gray 2011 Mercedes ML-350 SUV. The suspect drove north on Wilkie Way towards West Charleston Road.

Based on surveillance footage, the burglar was described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s, police said. He wore a black shirt, black pants, a gray baseball cap and a white face mask. He also left an unregistered black and white Trek Marlin bike at the couple's house.

The vehicle has not been found.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Another report asking for information days later! This made NextDoor right after it happened. It would be nice if the police could move a bit faster in sending out their bulletins.

