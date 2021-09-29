Raise a stein to the equine: Day of the Horse 2021 celebrates Oktoberfest

Day of the Horse weekend is taking a detour to Bavaria for 2021, with Oktoberfest as the theme for three days of festivities devoted to horses and those who love them. Day of the Horse is presented by WHOA! (Woodside-area Horse Owners Association), Oct. 8-11 in and around Woodside's town center.

The weekend kicks off with a virtual art exhibit on Friday, Oct. 8. The juried show features equestrian-themed artworks in a variety of media by artists from around the country. The show can be seen online through Nov. 8. Organizers are also hosting an in-person youth art show with works by artists age 18 and under on Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Woodside Village Church, 3154 Woodside Road, Woodside.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 9, equestrians can saddle up and pull on some lederhosen for a progressive trail ride — riders are invited to dress up in costumes that reflect this year's Oktoberfest theme (organizers note on the Day of the Horse website that while costumes that reflect the theme are encouraged, costumes in general are welcomed). Riders can start at any point along the route, which takes place on Woodside town trails. The route includes stops at public and private horse-friendly locations. Those participating in the trail ride must register by Oct. 6.

Visitors can learn more about horses — and see the animals up close at a horse fair on Sunday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Woodside Town Hall, 2955 Woodside Road, Woodside. The event includes demonstrations of blacksmithing and dressage, vaulters, and lots of horses to meet and admire.

The fair is offered largely as a drive-thru event, but young visitors will have a chance to take pony rides, pet a horse and take photos with ponies. Organizers are also offering a virtual version of the horse fair, with links to many of the exhibitors' sites.