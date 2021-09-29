New residential community eyed next to Greer Park

To help move the project along, SummerHill is relying on the provisions of Senate Bill 330 , which effectively freezes the design standards that are in place at the time of the application submittal. The law prohibits the city from lowering the density of the development and limits the review process for housing projects to five meetings. The only other local developer that has applied to use SB 330 for their project is The Sobrato Organization, which is looking to build its own townhome development at 200 Portage Ave. , next to the building that formerly housed Fry's Electronics.

If SummerHill gets the city's approval, this office building would give way to 48 three-story townhomes in eight six-unit buildings with a total of 82,287 square feet of residential living area between them. Each dwelling will be a three- or four-bedroom home, with an average living area of 1,723 square feet. Consistent with city law, seven of these townhomes would be offered at below market rate.

Rather, it would stand just east of Greer Park and just west of U.S. Highway 101, on a commercial site that currently features a single-story, 32,500-square-foot office building and a parking lot. The new residential community would be located on a 2.3-acre site at 2850 W. Bayshore Road , which is zoned for commercial and industrial use.

Unlike the majority of the housing proposals currently a moving through the city's pipeline, this one is neither in Ventura nor anywhere near the city's two Caltrain stations or its main commercial arteries, University and California avenues.

The residential community that SummerHill Homes plans to build in Palo Alto bears little resemblance to most of the other housing applications that the city has been fielding over the past year.

The SummerHill plan is one of two new housing proposals that are eying locations next to local parks. On Monday, the council reviewed and generally approved a development from Eden Housing that would bring 50 apartments to 525 E. Charleston Road, next to Mitchell Park. Aside from their park proximity, the two projects have little in common. While the Eden project earned plaudits from the council because it targets low-income residents and individuals with developmental disabilities, the SummerHill plan consists mostly of large, market-rate units that target families.

The project is also relying on the State Density Bonus Law to increase its building area and the number of homes on the property. Whereas the zoning would typically allow a floor area ratio of 0.6, the developer is requesting a ratio of 1.08. John Hickey, SummerHill's director of development, noted in his letter to the city that relying on the underlying zoning would net a total of 27 units. Increasing it to 48 residences, as SummerHill has proposed, would allow the developer to reduce the costs for site improvement to support the seven below-market-rate units.

In the application, the developer also touts the proposed location of the new residential community, noting its "close proximity to Greer Park, a short walk or bike ride to nearby schools, and convenient access to neighborhood shops and services at Edgewood Plaza and Midtown."

To build the project, SummerHill will need the city to approve a conditional use permit, allowing residential use in the research, office and light manufacturing (ROLM) zone. The developer is also requesting a design enhancement exception that would authorize the development to exceed the site's 35-foot height limit. The new buildings would reach a height of 39.5 feet, according to the application.

One issue of concern that came up at the meeting was parking. While the project would include two parking spaces per unit, staff and board members urged the applicants to include guest parking as well.

While the developer is still going through the application process, the Architectural Review Board got an early look at the project in April, when it was in its early conceptual phase. In making the case for the project, Hickey suggested at the hearing that the fact that the project would occupy a commercial site is a good thing.

"As such, it is exceptionally well situated to include design features that enhance the appearance of the buildings from public viewpoints along U.S. 101 and the open space to the east, without casting additional shadows on or otherwise adversely affecting nearby residents."

In requesting the design exception, Hickey noted that unlike most properties that are subject to residential zoning standards, this one is located "in a prominent location within view of U.S. 101, but more than 350 feet away from any other homes."

"It seems to me like a really nice project like this ought to have a mix — like Palo Alto — and offer the possibility of rental housing within the format of rental-and-ownership housing," Hirsch said.

Board member David Hirsch went further and suggested a design revision featuring a platform, with a common parking area under the platform and housing above it. He also recommended that SummerHill consider including rental units to better reflect the fact that more than 40% of the city's population consists of renters.

"I think it's really important to find ways to let your property connect to the park in a better way for the benefit of your residents, who will inherently want to get to the park," Baltay said. "Having that one small gate just won't cut it."

Otherwise, the board was largely receptive to SummerHill's proposal. Board member Grace Lee called it an "opportunity for Palo Alto" because it would bring new residences to the city, while board member Peter Baltay called it a "good project," even as he requested numerous revisions to the proposed design, including landscaping improvements near the proposed 14-foot sound wall that would stand between the development and the highway. Baltay also recommended stronger connections between the new residential community and Greer Park, noting that the existing plans include a single gate on the side of the property with a pathway to the park.

New residential community eyed next to Greer Park

SummerHill Homes wants to build 48 townhomes on West Bayshore Road