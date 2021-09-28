Theranos lab director testifies that he refused to spin wonky test results

The former laboratory director of the blood testing company Theranos, testifying in the trial for the company's founder who is charged with fraud, said Tuesday that he felt pressured by management to defend lab tests that did not add up.

In a heated email exchange between former lab director Adam Rosendorff and Christian Holmes, brother of Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, Christian Holmes asked Rosendorff to come up with a "constructive" way of dealing with a doctor who was puzzled by the Theranos report on a patient's cholesterol numbers.

Believing that the results were due to Theranos' faulty testing rather than to any patient-related issues, Rosendorff told Christian Holmes that "if you are asking me to defend these values, then the answer is no."

Rosendorff added that "the most constructive thing at this point is to offer reliable and robust" lab tests, "not to spin," and that "100% honesty and transparency to the patient is essential."

Christian Holmes sent the email string on to his sister, saying that he was "at a loss" as to how to deal with the recalcitrant lab director.