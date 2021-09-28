Duo strikes man, robs him of cellphone and other belongings

A man was beat up and robbed of his cellphone, backpack, skateboard and other belongings in downtown Palo Alto early Saturday morning, police said.

The man had been walking by himself on the pathway near Centennial Walk, not far from the former Walgreens store at 300 University Ave., sometime after 1:30 a.m. or 2 a.m. when he was faced by two men who asked him for a dollar, police said in a press release issued Tuesday. When the man said he couldn't provide the money, they punched his head multiple times.

The man, who's in his 20s, couldn't recall what happened afterwards and suspects he was knocked unconscious, according to police. He woke up without his possessions, including a backpack, skateboard, credit card, cash and cellphone.

The man went home and reported the robbery around 4:45 a.m. to East Palo Alto police, which then notified Palo Alto police. He didn't have any visible injuries and complained of pain to one side of his head, the release states.

The two men were described as white and between the ages of 25 and 35. One of the men was about 5 feet and 10 inches tall, had a medium build, had a moustache and wore dark khaki pants, police said. The victim was unable to describe the second robber.