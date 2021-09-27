Police: Offensive graffiti found in city garage under investigation as hate crime

For the second time this month, Palo Alto police are investigating a hate crime at a downtown parking garage, where a racial epithet directed against Black people and an anti-Jewish symbol were found Friday.

The vandalism was reported by a passerby about 5:30 p.m. at City Lot "R" on 528 High St., in two places on the second floor. The racial epithet was found on a sign, and the offensive symbol was near a stairwell, both drawn in black marker, Palo Alto police said in a press release on Monday.

Public Works crews were called to immediately remove the writings.

A prior vandalism incident was reported at the garage on Sept. 15, when racial epithets directed at Black people were written on a concrete pillar, police said.

Authorities believe it's possible the vandalism was committed by the same person, but there is no known connection with it or other cases reported in the city this year. Police have yet to identify a suspect in any of the incidents.