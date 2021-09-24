News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Project Homekey application; sidewalk vendor regulation

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 24, 2021, 8:38 am
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 27.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss potential litigation relating to arbitration of employee discipline matters; and to meet with the city's labor negotiators. The council will then hold a study session on 525 Charleston Road, a proposal by Eden Housing for 50 apartments, including 25 for adults with disabilities; consider two ordinances relating to the update of objective standards for reviewing developments; adopt a resolution allowing the city manager to apply for Project Homekey funding to support creation of an emergency shelter project at 1237 San Antonio Road; and consider whether the council should return to in-person meetings. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the First Tee of Silicon Valley public-private partnership proposal; discuss the Valley Water purified water project; and discuss the city's sidewalk vendor regulation. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

