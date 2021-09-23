El Camino Park bathroom vandalized with hateful graffiti for a third time

Hateful graffiti was found in the men's restroom of El Camino Park on Tuesday night by Public Works employees, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Written with black marker on several areas in the bathroom, the graffiti had "derogatory language directed at white people," police said in a Thursday news release. It's the third time the same restroom was vandalized with similar markings since authorities reported the first incident in May.

The Public Works employees reported their findings on Wednesday around 6:35 a.m. A staff member saw the vandalism the night before. A Public Works crew has since removed the graffiti, which was believed to be left sometime Tuesday, police said.

On May 7 and July 7, police investigated similar incidents, where markings with hateful language directed towards white people were found in the bathroom of El Camino Park at 155 El Camino Real, which is located near the Palo Alto Transit Center.

In the May incident, racial epithets were written in black marker on the walls and stalls of the bathroom. About two months later, an officer on foot patrol found writings etched onto the outside of a bathroom stall.