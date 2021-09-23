News

El Camino Park bathroom vandalized with hateful graffiti for a third time

Police: Markings had 'derogatory language directed at white people'

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 23, 2021, 1:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto police are investigating a hate crime at El Camino Park, where a bathroom was vandalized with derogatory language on Sept. 21, 2021. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Hateful graffiti was found in the men's restroom of El Camino Park on Tuesday night by Public Works employees, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Written with black marker on several areas in the bathroom, the graffiti had "derogatory language directed at white people," police said in a Thursday news release. It's the third time the same restroom was vandalized with similar markings since authorities reported the first incident in May.

The Public Works employees reported their findings on Wednesday around 6:35 a.m. A staff member saw the vandalism the night before. A Public Works crew has since removed the graffiti, which was believed to be left sometime Tuesday, police said.

On May 7 and July 7, police investigated similar incidents, where markings with hateful language directed towards white people were found in the bathroom of El Camino Park at 155 El Camino Real, which is located near the Palo Alto Transit Center.

In the May incident, racial epithets were written in black marker on the walls and stalls of the bathroom. About two months later, an officer on foot patrol found writings etched onto the outside of a bathroom stall.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

"The writings included a statement espousing a hatred of white people," police said in a July 8 press release.

Police believe the three crimes at the park are connected and were committed by the same person. A suspect has not yet been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

El Camino Park bathroom vandalized with hateful graffiti for a third time

Police: Markings had 'derogatory language directed at white people'

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 23, 2021, 1:19 pm

Hateful graffiti was found in the men's restroom of El Camino Park on Tuesday night by Public Works employees, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Written with black marker on several areas in the bathroom, the graffiti had "derogatory language directed at white people," police said in a Thursday news release. It's the third time the same restroom was vandalized with similar markings since authorities reported the first incident in May.

The Public Works employees reported their findings on Wednesday around 6:35 a.m. A staff member saw the vandalism the night before. A Public Works crew has since removed the graffiti, which was believed to be left sometime Tuesday, police said.

On May 7 and July 7, police investigated similar incidents, where markings with hateful language directed towards white people were found in the bathroom of El Camino Park at 155 El Camino Real, which is located near the Palo Alto Transit Center.

In the May incident, racial epithets were written in black marker on the walls and stalls of the bathroom. About two months later, an officer on foot patrol found writings etched onto the outside of a bathroom stall.

"The writings included a statement espousing a hatred of white people," police said in a July 8 press release.

Police believe the three crimes at the park are connected and were committed by the same person. A suspect has not yet been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.