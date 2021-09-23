Arts

Community School of Music and Arts hosts a 'Salsa-cional' concert with El Grupo Sinigual

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 23, 2021, 2:02 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

El Grupo Sinigual includes, left to right, Roberto Medina, Sylvia Sherman, Ray Martinez, Patricia Thumas, Carmen Cansino (also a percussion teacher at CSMA) and Maria Medina Serafin. Courtesy CSMA

The Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) proves that school can definitely be a fun place: not only does the Mountain View-based school offer classes in music and visual arts for all ages, but CSMA also hosts free concerts. El Grupo Sinigual will take the stage at the school's Tateuchi Hall on Saturday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., for a concert dubbed "A Salsa-cional Saturday." The event will also be livestreamed on CSMA’s YouTube channel.

El Grupo Sinigual performs Latin Jazz and salsa music showcasing rhythms from Puerto Rico and Cuba.

The group, which has been performing for over 35 years, plays largely original music, composed by sonera (vocalist) Maria Medina Serafin, who's also the band leader, and composer, trombonist and arranger, Jules Rowell.

In addition to original music, El Grupo Sinigual's CSMA concert will highlight compositions from Ernesto “Tito” Puente, Bobby Capo, Juan Padina and Horacio de la Lastra.

The lineup for the Sept. 25 show features Serafin on vocals; pianist Patricia Thumas; bassist Silvia Sherman; percussionists Ray Martinez, Carmen Cansino and Roberto Medina; trombonists Angela Wellman and Mara Fox, and trumpeters Tom Bertetta and Jeff Lewis. Cansino also teaches percussion at CSMA.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Community School of Music and Arts is located at 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View. CSMA requires proof of vaccination for audience members attending in person; at this time, no children under 12 will be admitted to in-person concerts. For more information, visit arts4all.org/.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community School of Music and Arts hosts a 'Salsa-cional' concert with El Grupo Sinigual

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 23, 2021, 2:02 pm

The Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) proves that school can definitely be a fun place: not only does the Mountain View-based school offer classes in music and visual arts for all ages, but CSMA also hosts free concerts. El Grupo Sinigual will take the stage at the school's Tateuchi Hall on Saturday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., for a concert dubbed "A Salsa-cional Saturday." The event will also be livestreamed on CSMA’s YouTube channel.

El Grupo Sinigual performs Latin Jazz and salsa music showcasing rhythms from Puerto Rico and Cuba.

The group, which has been performing for over 35 years, plays largely original music, composed by sonera (vocalist) Maria Medina Serafin, who's also the band leader, and composer, trombonist and arranger, Jules Rowell.

In addition to original music, El Grupo Sinigual's CSMA concert will highlight compositions from Ernesto “Tito” Puente, Bobby Capo, Juan Padina and Horacio de la Lastra.

The lineup for the Sept. 25 show features Serafin on vocals; pianist Patricia Thumas; bassist Silvia Sherman; percussionists Ray Martinez, Carmen Cansino and Roberto Medina; trombonists Angela Wellman and Mara Fox, and trumpeters Tom Bertetta and Jeff Lewis. Cansino also teaches percussion at CSMA.

Community School of Music and Arts is located at 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View. CSMA requires proof of vaccination for audience members attending in person; at this time, no children under 12 will be admitted to in-person concerts. For more information, visit arts4all.org/.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.