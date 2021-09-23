Community School of Music and Arts hosts a 'Salsa-cional' concert with El Grupo Sinigual

The Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) proves that school can definitely be a fun place: not only does the Mountain View-based school offer classes in music and visual arts for all ages, but CSMA also hosts free concerts. El Grupo Sinigual will take the stage at the school's Tateuchi Hall on Saturday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., for a concert dubbed "A Salsa-cional Saturday." The event will also be livestreamed on CSMA’s YouTube channel.

El Grupo Sinigual performs Latin Jazz and salsa music showcasing rhythms from Puerto Rico and Cuba.

The group, which has been performing for over 35 years, plays largely original music, composed by sonera (vocalist) Maria Medina Serafin, who's also the band leader, and composer, trombonist and arranger, Jules Rowell.

In addition to original music, El Grupo Sinigual's CSMA concert will highlight compositions from Ernesto “Tito” Puente, Bobby Capo, Juan Padina and Horacio de la Lastra.

The lineup for the Sept. 25 show features Serafin on vocals; pianist Patricia Thumas; bassist Silvia Sherman; percussionists Ray Martinez, Carmen Cansino and Roberto Medina; trombonists Angela Wellman and Mara Fox, and trumpeters Tom Bertetta and Jeff Lewis. Cansino also teaches percussion at CSMA.