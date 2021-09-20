News

Bicyclist steers clear of attempted robber on bridge

Man was accosted on connection between Palo Alto and Menlo Park

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 20, 2021, 2:09 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto police are investigating a Saturday morning robbery attempt after a man reportedly tried to take a bicycle from another man.

A bicyclist heading south on the pedestrian bicycle bridge that connects Palo Alto and Menlo Park was blocked by a man who tried to steal his bicycle on Sept. 18, 2021, according to police.

The incident occurred at 8:55 a.m. on the pedestrian/bicycle bridge over San Francisquito Creek near the 700 block of Clark Way, police said Monday in a press release. The bridge separates the cities of Menlo Park and Palo Alto and goes through a wooded area.

A man in his 30s was riding his bicycle south when another man blocked his path, demanded the bicycle and attempted to grab the handlebars, police said. The bicyclist was able to get past the man and rode away. As the cyclist left, the man spat on his back and threw a beer can at him, which didn't strike the victim, police said. The attempted robbery was reported to police dispatchers at about 10:45 a.m. The bicyclist wasn't injured.

The perpetrator is described as a Black man in his 30s and about 5 feet and 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was unshaven; dirty or unkempt; and wore a gray sweater, gray shorts and possibly a blue beanie.

The bicyclist said it was possible the man was under the influence of alcohol as his movements were not well coordinated when he attempted to grab the handlebars. There have been no similar crimes reported recently in Palo Alto. Detectives are actively investigating the case.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Bicyclist steers clear of attempted robber on bridge

Man was accosted on connection between Palo Alto and Menlo Park

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 20, 2021, 2:09 pm

Palo Alto police are investigating a Saturday morning robbery attempt after a man reportedly tried to take a bicycle from another man.

The incident occurred at 8:55 a.m. on the pedestrian/bicycle bridge over San Francisquito Creek near the 700 block of Clark Way, police said Monday in a press release. The bridge separates the cities of Menlo Park and Palo Alto and goes through a wooded area.

A man in his 30s was riding his bicycle south when another man blocked his path, demanded the bicycle and attempted to grab the handlebars, police said. The bicyclist was able to get past the man and rode away. As the cyclist left, the man spat on his back and threw a beer can at him, which didn't strike the victim, police said. The attempted robbery was reported to police dispatchers at about 10:45 a.m. The bicyclist wasn't injured.

The perpetrator is described as a Black man in his 30s and about 5 feet and 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was unshaven; dirty or unkempt; and wore a gray sweater, gray shorts and possibly a blue beanie.

The bicyclist said it was possible the man was under the influence of alcohol as his movements were not well coordinated when he attempted to grab the handlebars. There have been no similar crimes reported recently in Palo Alto. Detectives are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.