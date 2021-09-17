PUBLIC AGENDA: North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan; ambulance subscription program

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 20.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss a lawsuit from Miriam Green pertaining to transfers of funds from the municipal utility to the general fund, consider adopting a preferred alternative for the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan and approve the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for the Community Development Block Grant Program for fiscal year 2020. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to accept the CalPERS Pension Annual Valuation Report as of June 30, 2020, review the proposed Fire Department ambulance subscription program; and refine the proposed ballot measure for generating revenue. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss city laws pertaining to renter protection and discuss funding allocations through the Human Services Allocation Process. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.