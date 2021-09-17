Police investigate vandalism at downtown parking garage as a hate crime

Palo Alto police are investigating a vandalism incident discovered on Wednesday night at a parking garage as a hate crime, the fourth that has occurred in a public city space so far this year.

Racial epithets were written on a concrete support pillar in the parking garage at 528 High St. near Alma Street, according to a press release issued Thursday.

A passerby reported the incident to police at 8:42 p.m. A responding officer located writings in black marker on a concrete support pillar that included racial epithets directed at Black people.

Police notified a public works crew to remove the graffiti. It's not clear when the garage was vandalized, according to the release.

Police said there is no suspect information currently available, and there is no known connection between this case and three other hate crime vandalism incidents that have occurred in public city spaces so far this year. Racial epithets were found in March at Heritage Park and in May at El Camino Park. In July, a derogatory racial statement was written inside a bathroom at El Camino Park.