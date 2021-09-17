Opinion: What most environmentalists don't know can hurt us

Global warming is a serious issue and environmentalists are trying their best to be helpful. But good intentions do not automatically translate into good policies. Proposals to eliminate the use of natural gas are a case in point.
Palo Alto Utilities provides its customers with a histogram showing natural gas use by month over a 12-month period. The peak usage typically occurs in January and February. If you take the hodgepodge of units and convert them to joules, you'll find that the energy you would use during these months by burning natural gas is about three times that used for electricity. Most of that is for heating. You can improve on that by using electric heat pumps, which are pricey but with current technology can reduce the electric power requirements by a factor of two or three. But even a factor of three still means doubling one's use of electricity.
Aside from having to substantially scale up the power grid, there is an obvious question: Where is this additional electricity going to come from? That a problem exists should be obvious: The California Public Utilities Commission would not be touting "Smart Meters" and the ability to shift usage during peak load periods if there were not capacity issues. That may work for doing the wash. It won't for heating your house.
The current breakdown of power sources, for both Palo Alto and the state, can be found at energy.ca.gov/filebrowser/download/3508. For California, the largest contributor is natural gas (34% of the total). It is a bit of a shell game because your electricity is not physically tagged with a source. Attributing it to a source (and paying that source) is intended to encourage the development of so-called clean energy.
What matters, however, is the marginal efficiency for electric power; that is, the efficiency for each additional watt produced. Utilities tend to use their most cost-efficient power plants first, with the less efficient (and typically much older) plants being used to handle peak loads, so the marginal efficiency drops as more electric power is used. Which source you attribute your electric power to is not relevant: At any point in time, if you seem to do better from an environmental standpoint, it may be at the expense of someone else doing worse because they are drawing from a less-efficient power source. The result is that switching from gas to electricity for heating is going to be less effective in reducing global warming than one would think, and in the worst case — if demand got ahead of production — it could be counterproductive. Basically, switching from natural gas to electricity can increase greenhouse gas emissions if done faster than so-called clean energy sources can be built.
The statewide breakdown is possibly the best indication of where additional power will come from, and a reasonable guess is that we would end up using more natural gas sources. As to adding more hydroelectric and wind sources, there is a lot of political opposition to putting in dams, and wind turbines, which account for about 10% of California's electricity and have to be suitably located to be effective — areas with high and persistent winds. Adding more nuclear power plants is also problematic as any proposal seems to result in the proverbial "wailing and gnashing of teeth."
Meanwhile, the data we have is not encouraging. While the best natural gas power plants are around 60% efficient, with older ones being around 42% efficient, there is an additional loss (up to 10% or so) in the power grid itself. Meanwhile, a gas furnace in a home is from 80% to 95% efficient, while the reduction of a factor of two to three in energy consumption for heat pumps does not include the losses due to power generation and distribution. This does not inspire confidence when the goal is to reduce global warming.
In addition, for single-story homes with attics in the Bay Area, there is a very simple and relatively inexpensive way to reduce the consumption of gas or electricity for heating. The attics get very hot and that heat can be pumped into the rest of the house. To avoid issues with particulates, one can use a heat exchanger similar to the Broan HRV90S. That device (under $800) includes fans, filters, a heat exchanger and four ports. By using one pair of ports for attic air and the other pair for the rest of the house (similar to the arrangement used in forced-air systems), you can heat the house, making it as warm as possible up to the maximum comfortable temperature during the day. With a well-insulated house, it will then take some time to cool back down to the point that the furnace turns on, thereby reducing natural gas use.
Finally, it seems that many people don't realize that the efficiency of a stove running on natural gas is 100% in winter if you include both cooking food and heating the house. What is classified as "wasted" energy simply warms the building, reducing the time the furnace is turned on. Regardless, cooking, drying clothes and heating water in total accounts for a small fraction of one's yearly use of energy.
We need reasonable policies, but we should not be wasting effort on things that are the equivalent of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic and should be careful that we do not inadvertently make the situation worse by introducing "feel good" measures that are actually counterproductive.
Comments
Old Palo Alto
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Thank you Bill for both acknowledging the good intentions of environmentalists while stating the reality of what it will take to produce that extra electricity. The City brags about being 100% carbon neutral. This metric is calculated on an ANNUAL not hourly basis. Most city council members and residents misunderstand this to mean 100% renewables 24x7. That erroneous belief has led to this natural gas ban on new construction and extremely aggressive carbon reduction goals that would require 100% of existing housing stock that uses natural gas (22,000 homes) to be retrofitted to all electric operation by 2035. The considerable expense to landlords and homeowners is downplayed and the concerns expressed by renters on social media are ignored. It would be better to invest in low carbon fuels mixed into our natural supply as a way to equitably decarbonize and serve as a model for other communities.
Barron Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I also thank you Bill. I've been questioning recommendations for going electric on gas stoves, gas water heaters, and gas furnaces to converting to electrical items, as you say, the source for demands for more electricity is counter productive.
Community Center
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Great article Bill. Good info on tradeoffs between gas and electric. But an even bigger picture is that if every house in Palo Alto were switched from gas to electric and even if it did improve green house gas emissions, the amount would be a very minuscule amount compared to bigger targets. Just coal fires around the world would dwarf our annual savings in the city each minute of the day.
We need to support measures in the USA and the world that can have effects that are bigger and measurable. Local cities should have to hire an energy consultant that can show the actual savings in green house gas for a city's annual output as compared to the rest of the world. Is it worth spending $10,000 to possibly $50,000 to change heating/AC, waterheating, gas ranges, and fireplaces to electric for each house if the actual change of green house gas is negligible?
Why aren't these local cities ( I'm talking about Palo Alto and Menlo Park) coming up with a way to fund these forced changes?
Duveneck/St. Francis
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
You dismiss the development of more nuclear power as an issue causing "much gnashing of teeth." Surprising that as a physicist you have obviously not done the math on the efficiency of Nuclear power over all other power sources, and fail to address the fact that nuclear plants do not pump CO2 into the atmosphere. Your off the cuff dismissal of nuclear also shows that you have failed to research or consider the fact that plants like Diablo Canyon have been completely overhauled and modernized, are safe and highly efficient with capacity factors in the 90+ percent range, far exceeding the efficiency of any other power source. Particularly that of wind and solar which also require backup by gas or coal when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing. Not only that, modern nuclear plants based on Molten Salt technology, using Thorium as the nucleotide, can use our current nuclear waste for fuel. They also do not produce nucleotides that can be turned into atomic bombs.
And you fail to mention that wind turbines and solar panels have a finite lifetime of little more than 10 years are not recycled - but are buried in huge graves. Wind turbines and solar panels are also very expensive and production of enough units to produce the required power will bankrupt the country. Not to mention the installations taking needed farm land out of production.
Finally wind and solar do not produce the steady, unfluctuating flow of electricity that nuclear does and will require expensive installations to stabilize the energy flow so it can be used in the US power grid.
Menlo Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mr. Zaumen raises two interesting issues about electrification and electric procurement policies and grid operating that should not be conflated.
1) Procurement policies like the ones underlying the resulting power content labels Mr. Zaumen linked show that Palo Altans electrifying their heating creates a small added electric load that will be met by City of Palo Alto Utilities (CPAU's) contracting for more renewable energy from added renewable energy plants (e.g. wind farms and solar farms). Palo Alto directly contracts for the output from new facilities on the margin and those facilities use the power purchase contract as income statement proof needed to get financing to get built. Therefore, added electrification leads to added renewables on a 1:1 ratio of added annual electric energy sales to customers.
2) Hourly operations of the grid and of household appliances. There are hours of the year when CPAU's contracted output from carbon free resources exceeds its sales to customers and the excess production is sold to the market as unspecified energy. The utility buying that power then does not need to funnel more gas into their gas fired powerplant during those hours and CPAU's excess decreases hourly emissions at that time even beyond Palo Alto needs. On the flip side there are hours when people charge their EVs too early in the evening and the needs exceed the hourly output of the contracted carbon free resources. In those hours CPAU could lean on a little of the output of that other utility's gas fired generator, using the prior saved gas to generate the energy that is needed to meet the EV's charging during early evening grid net peak periods. On average there was no net increase in grid usage of natural gas to meet that hourly timing mismatch.
However, good "gridizens" can provide the added environmental and economic savings Mr. Zaumen has illustrated by moving EV charging etc. to the times of day that renewables can more easily coincidentally.