Newsom signs housing bills that reform single-family zoning

Two days after he repelled a recall attempt, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Thursday two contentious housing bills that have been at the top of the agenda for Democratic lawmakers, including one that would allow more dwellings on properties designated for single-family zoning.
Senate Bill 9, which will allow homeowners to subdivide their properties to construct up to four housing units, and Senate Bill 10, which allows cities to allow construction of developments with up to 10 housing units in transit-rich areas, both cleared their final hurdle with Newsom's signature on Thursday. Authored by Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, respectively, the two bills were boosted by California YIMBY and other pro-housing groups. They were also opposed by cities like Palo Alto, where city leaders have consistently characterized them as an attack on local control.
Newsom had given little indication before Tuesday's state recall election whether he will sign the bills. In endorsing them on Thursday, he said in a statement that the "housing affordability crisis is undermining the California Dream for families across the state, and threatens our long-term growth and prosperity."
"Making a meaningful impact on this crisis will take bold investments, strong collaboration across sectors and political courage from our leaders and communities to do the right thing and build housing for all," Newsom said in a statement.
While many housing advocates have long called for the loosening of rules surrounding single-family zones — a step that has already been taken in cities like Berkeley and Minneapolis — prior efforts to achieve major zoning reforms in the Legislature had struggled to advance in recent years. In January 2020, the Legislature killed Wiener's bid to increase zoning in transit-friendly and jobs-rich areas when it voted down SB 50.
SB 10 advanced after lawmakers agreed to make several amendments to address criticisms that the legislature is an attack on local control. Palo Alto was among the cities that have criticized a provision of the bill that allows cities to use SB 10 to override existing zoning restrictions that were put in place through voter initiatives. Palo Alto's letter of opposition argues that such legislation "echoes more of Russia than of California."
Supporters of the bill have noted that cities are not required to rely on the provisions of SB 10 if they don't want to. Those that do cannot apply it to parkland or open space. And cities that want to use the bill to override zoning restrictions imposed by local initiatives would need to secure a two-thirds majority from their legislative body.
Wiener said in a statement that SB 10 provides "one important approach: making it dramatically easier and faster for cities to zone for more housing."
"It shouldn't take five or 10 years for cities to re-zone, and SB 10 gives cities a powerful new tool to get the job done quickly," Wiener said. "I want to thank the Governor for signing this essential bill and for continuing to lead on housing."
In his signing message for SB 10, Newsom touted its "potential to increase housing development at a time when the state is experiencing a significant shortage of the units needed to meet the needs of Californians." He also warned, however, that while the benefits are promising, "certain provisions may have unintended impacts on affordable housing projects that use density bonuses, as well as possible Fair Housing implications based on how jurisdictions may choose to implement its provisions."
He wrote that he is directing the Department of Housing and Community Development's newly established Housing Accountability Unit to "vigilantly monitor the implementation of this bill at the local level, and if needed, work with the Legislature to proactively ·address any unintended consequences, should they arise."
SB 9 also seeks to boost California's housing supply by allowing property owners to split their lots and to build up to four homes (which includes two accessory dwelling units or junior accessory dwelling units) on a lot where currently one exists. A report from the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at University of California, Berkeley described SB 9 in July as "the most significant housing bill coming out of California's current legislative session," noting its potential to "expand the supply of smaller-scaled housing, particularly in higher-resourced, single-family neighborhoods."
In analyzing a similar proposal, SB 1120, which faltered on the final day of the prior legislative session, the Terner Center estimated that about 6 million properties would be eligible for the bill's provisions. If 5% of those parcels created new two-unit structures, that would have resulted in 597,706 new homes, according to the report.
Atkins said in a statement on Thursday that SB 9 will "open up opportunities for homeowners to help ease our state's housing shortage, while still protecting tenants from displacement."
"And it will help our communities welcome new families to the neighborhood and enable more folks to set foot on the path to buying their first home," Atkins said. "I'm grateful for the Governor's partnership, and our shared determination to turn the corner on California's housing crisis."
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Hope all the Democrats who voted NO on the recall, but who have also been fighting against these kinds of "housing density" bills in Palo Alto, enjoy your new neighborhoods crowded with multiple condos, townhouses, or high rise apartment buildings next to your homes. You just got what you voted for!!! Those who voted YES on the recall have a clear conscience knowing we did what we could to fight this.
Senate Bills 9, 10, and 50 (already voted down) destroy local communities and implement central state planning. Palo Alto does NOT want this (per the article SB 9 + 10 "were opposed by cities like Palo Alto"). But Palo Altons also voted to keep Newsom! Have fun with that.
SB 9 and 10 will actually further DISPLACE low income workers, won't reduce housing costs in Palo Alto by 1 cent, and the developers willl once again be the winners. Traffic is already the number one problem, and will get worse. Subdividing lots and building structures with 10 units (next to single family dwellings) does not increase parking, schools, parks, city or services already over subscribed. Just more congestion.
SB50 failed, but SB 9 and 10 introduce the same issues:
"Palo Alto asserts housing growth mandate is a recipe for 'failure: City Council members consider housing target of over 10,000 units as an 'impossible' ask" Nov 18, 2020 PA Online
Web Link
College Terrace
Absolutely agree w @ Forever Name.
Hopefully Newsom has now blown his chance to be President w all his governing failures and socialist actions.
Barron Park
Wow, the commenters above took their masks COMPLETELY off. They'd rather have someone like Larry Elder in charge than a couple more neighbors. But that's par for the course in Palo Alto, no? Under that holier-than-thou liberal veneer, they're just reactionary conservatives at heart.
Midtown
Personally. I'd like more (non-internet co./software engineer) neighbors. How much same-thinking people do we need? Did you ever go to a Palo Alto party with strangers, say in Old P.A. and ask 'which internet company or software engineer firm do you work for?' and never be corrected? I have.
Conservative is actually a very accurate word choice, Alex. What is more conservative than extreme conformity? and that holier than thou thing, yes, that too, you're preaching to the choir, don't get me started.
I was just talking about fake news on another post. This is how it works in the internet media information age that needs clicks to get $. I still don't know a single person who died from Covid, and I have red state relatives. I only know one, overweight, smoker, with diabetes who got it, and like another famous 70-something who was president, she defeated it. So why do we all think it's the most dangerous calamity in the world for everyone? Fake news. Yes, I'm saying that it's true, even though I'm Team Blue. 24/7 for how long being told how terrible it was and you are terrible person if you don't think so. and the result is ...the holier people shut everything down. I have a teen kid who coughed= 2 almost 3 days off from school, until he had his 3rd negative Covid test since the summer when he was fully vaxxed. I asked the PAHS nurse could he bring cough drops to class next time, and received no reply (probably on advise of ...holy attorney). PA HS football and JV just had a game PP rescheduled then cancelled and now on again for 'Covid.' Why? The player got his negative test. I would suspect he coughed. under his mandatory mask and some holy person panicked.
Don't get me wrong. I am 100% vax and after FDA approval, pro vax mandates, for everyone. Yeah, suspend individual liberties and send the army in to stab the dumb anti-vax people in the arms. B/c I don't want to wear a mask while running in a SF marathon outside! (b/c it is stupid).
Palo Alto High School
John, I want to share from personal experience, there are people getting covid. Those who were vaccinated are getting mild symptoms, Thank God. We are fortunate that the majority of people in Palo Alto are vaccinated so those dying or on ventilators is not present. We are not Idaho! Those few who are not vaccinated are unfortunately infecting others. All we can do is pray that everyone who can gets vaccinated.
Regarding the zoning for single house dwelling, we all seem to have Not In My Neighborhood. I wish there was a way to determine wether those commenting about wanting more dense housing on their street are renting or owns. My understanding is that more than 50% of those living in Palo Alto are renters. So, it is kind of hard to make blanket statements.
College Terrace
Typical to smear people personally when you can't provide a cogent or responsive argument.
Single family home zoning isn't the reason housing isn't very affordable to many in CA.
People in the US aspire to own their own single family home. It's called the American Dream. And you've just smeared everyone who ever wanted to own their own home. Nice. Get off your high horses.
Adobe-Meadow
University South
Citizen, you are trying to conform everybody to your way of thinking. America is diversity.
Yours is not the only acceptable standard.
Fairmeadow
For @John B. Sails above who "still don't know a single person who died from Covid":
Check out: Web Link
Those are just the loud ones.
Midtown
Gavin Newsom might have survived the recall (and maybe rightfully so), but he is still the worst governor in the history of this state. He's the walking, talking reminder that money, style and "friends in high places" are worth more than actual accomplishment or substance.
Larry Elder may not have been a good choice for California. However, the same is true of Gavin Newsom. Why can't voters in our state choose responsible state leadership? Apparently, the donors in high places don't want it.
Duveneck/St. Francis
Perhaps some of the communities and groups opposed to these atrocities will get up the gumption to create a state referendum movement and we will see if they stand or not under voter scrutiny.
Not going to hold my breath-besides some deep pockets developer might pay me some big dollars for my property so they can fill it with an apartment building. Sorry for my neighbors, but always have to look out for number one.
Only good thing for sure is that none of the individuals wanting more housing, so they can afford to live here, will be able to pay the price for these units. Thanks Gov Newsom for making me rich!
Meadow Park
John B Sails - You need to stick to commenting on HS football. Relive your days on JV as an adult. Have you accomplished nothing since then?
Green Acres
We deserve better.