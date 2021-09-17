An advice columnist named Sugar dispenses sweet and salty counsel in 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Los Altos Stage Company opens its season with an intimate play about a writer who has numerous personal dramas to help solve — and most of them aren't even her own problems.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" brings to life the correspondence between an advice columnist and her readers. As a columnist called Sugar (Judith Miller) considers letter writers' various quandaries, a trio of actors (Francisco Rodriguez, Rosanna Wyant and Zaya Kolia) takes on multiple roles as the different people who have written asking her advice. And as we see Sugar respond to letters, more and more is revealed about her own background and personal experiences.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" was adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding") from a book of the same title by Cheryl Strayed — the book itself taken from a series of Dear Sugar advice columns that Strayed wrote anonymously for two years for The Rumpus.

In addition to opening the season at Los Altos Stage Company, the show marks the company's return to in-person performances, with shows running through Oct. 3 at the Bus Barn Theatre, 97 Hillview Ave, Los Altos. A livestreamed option is offered through Sept. 19.

In-person tickets are $20-$40 per person; livestream tickets are $30 per device. For more information, visit losaltosstage.org.