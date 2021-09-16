Mountain View festival celebrates harvest, local history

With the fall equinox just around the corner, it seems inevitable that thoughts are turning to all things autumnal: from bountiful harvests to, dare we say it, pumpkin spice, even as the temperatures probably won't drop into actual "sweater weather" lows for maybe another month.

We may not have crisply defined seasons around these parts, but the region, particularly the South Bay and Peninsula, has seen plenty of bountiful harvests over its long history. In celebration of that, the city of Mountain View hosts the third annual Harvest History Festival, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park.

The family-friendly event celebrates the long agricultural history of the area, with a tour of the park's gardens and a sampling of produce that's at its peak in the fall. Visitors can also enjoy live music and bubble entertainment, as well as art projects and other special activities for children.

Heritage Park is located at 771 N. Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View.

The event is free. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/heritage-park-771-north-rengstorff-avenue-mountain-view-ca-94043/3rd-annual-harvest-history-festival/558066701881478/ facebook.com/.