Interactive show takes being a fly on the wall to a whole new level

In Dragon Productions Theatre Company's latest production, "Thea L'Anna," audience members can not only be a fly on the wall during some weighty conversations, but they can also talk to other "bugs" — all virtually, of course. The show, which runs online through Oct. 3, offers a unique online experience that explores the emotional lives of bugs via the research of a fictional team of scientists.

"Thea L'Anna" marks the first performance for Dragon Productions since the company left its Redwood City space last month, and the show makes the most of the online world.

The production, created by Emmy-nominated immersive theater producer Spencer Williams and Nathanael Card, Dragon's director of experience, is presented on Gather, an online community platform that allows audiences to interact as part of the show. Dragon Productions ensemble members also contributed to the writing and development of the show.

As whimsical as it may sound to get a peek at insects' inner lives, "Thea L'Anna" goes deeper emotionally, delving into issues around grief. In fact, the show aims to offer grief support, according to a news release about the production, and was developed with help from a professional psychologist who served as a grief consultant.

The show is "a poetic science fiction fantasy adventure about compassion in the face of monumental grief. In a world where our sense of scale has been turned on its head… it's as if T.S. Elliot wrote a mashup of 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' and 'A Bug's Life'," Card, who's directing "Thea L'Anna," said in the news release.