Large fire hits home in Old Palo Alto neighborhood

Firefighters battled a large fire at a home in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood on Tuesday night, a battalion chief said Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home in the 2100 block of Bryant Street at about 8:10 p.m., Battalion Chief Shane Yarbrough said. They arrived to find flames and lots of smoke at the scene, which is near Grace Presbyterian Church of Silicon Valley and about a block away from Oregon Expressway.
Nobody was inside the residence. Police officers evacuated neighbors to the left and right of the home, Yarbrough said.
Firefighters confirmed the blaze was at the rear of the home, which has a long driveway, an attached unit in the back and a basement, according to Yarbrough. The fire required a second-alarm response due to the size of the structure.
With help from Mountain View firefighters, crews used large hoses to knock down the fire from both sides of the home, he said. The fire was contained to the rear of the home and didn't reach the primary structure. Flames did reach the fence on both sides and a tree.
An inspector was called and crews remained at the scene for fire watch until 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"That structure is done. It's probably gonna need to be rebuilt," said Yarbrough, who didn't have a damage cost estimate for the fire.
Broken windows could be seen from the front of the main home on Wednesday morning.
The residence is owned by either Google co-founder Larry Page or Google itself, according to a neighbor, who requested anonymity to protect their privacy. The home is being used as an office by a small team of workers. Many vehicles are often parked on the street outside of the home, which sees no activity at night.
Santa Clara County property records show the home is valued at nearly $11 million and is owned by 2175 Bryant St. LLC, which share the same address as Page's Carl Victor Page Memorial Foundation.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Are you SURE that is a photo from last night? I along with many other neighbors were at the scene, and no flames were visible after approximately 10 minutes.
This was one of Larry Page's numerous homes on the block.
Also it was a THREE alarm fire. There were approximately 20 trucks and engines there for approximately 2 hours. I and many others asked the firefighters how many fire vehicles and first responders were there. Approximately 20 vehicles at the height; approximately 50 first responders.
For all of us watching, it appeared to be an extremely expensive and disruptive over-reaction to a billionaire whose excessive property holdings appeared to be *potentially* at risk. It was an extraordinarily surreal -- and distressing -- sight.
I too was stunned at how many fire and police sped past my house on the way to this fire, totally ignoring stop signs. Do multiple police cars really need to speed full-throttle, metal-to-the-petal, through stop signs? I get the fire engines, but more than 10 police cars?
My reaction was also that it must be nice to be a billionaire.