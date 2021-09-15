Large fire hits home in Old Palo Alto neighborhood

Firefighters battled a large fire at a home in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood on Tuesday night, a battalion chief said Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home in the 2100 block of Bryant Street at about 8:10 p.m., Battalion Chief Shane Yarbrough said. They arrived to find flames and lots of smoke at the scene, which is near Grace Presbyterian Church of Silicon Valley and about a block away from Oregon Expressway.

Nobody was inside the residence. Police officers evacuated neighbors to the left and right of the home, Yarbrough said.

Firefighters confirmed the blaze was at the rear of the home, which has a long driveway, an attached unit in the back and a basement, according to Yarbrough. The fire required a second-alarm response due to the size of the structure.

With help from Mountain View firefighters, crews used large hoses to knock down the fire from both sides of the home, he said. The fire was contained to the rear of the home and didn't reach the primary structure. Flames did reach the fence on both sides and a tree.