California recall election results 2021: Live updates

A yes vote is against Newsom and to boot him from office. A no vote is for Newsom and to keep him as governor.

Question 2 says: "Candidates to succeed GAVIN NEWSOM as Governor if he is recalled:"

If more than 50% of voters say yes on the first question, Newsom will be removed from office. Then whoever has the most votes among the 45 active candidates listed on the second question and seven write-in candidates — no matter how few and even if they don't win a majority — will become governor in late October for the rest of Newsom's term.

Santa Clara County voted overwhelmingly against the recall, early results showed. Of the 449,866 ballots that were tallied by 8 p.m. Tuesday, 78% were cast against the recall, while 22% were cast in its favor. The county estimated that these mail-in ballots accounted for about 70% of the total ballots that were expected to be cast.

Of the potential replacement candidates, Republican Larry Elder and Democrat Kevin Paffrath received the most Santa Clara County votes, with Elder getting 28% and Paffrath 20.2%. Republican Kevin Faulconer was a distant third with 8.26% of the vote.

San Mateo County voters also strongly opposed the recall, with 81% of the early ballots opposing the recall and just 19% supporting it. Just like in Santa Clara County, Elder and Paffrath were the voters' top two replacement options, netting 27.3% and 18.5% of the vote, respectively. Two Republicans who dominated the recall effort early in the campaign — John Cox and Caitlyn Jenner — did particularly poorly in the two Silicon Valley counties. Cox, a businessman whose bus tours featured a grizzly bear, received just 6.1% of the votes in San Mateo County and 5.3% in Santa Clara County. Jenner, a gold medal-winning Olympian got just over 1% of the votes in each of the two counties.

But it could be a while before we know the outcome — and not because of any fraud.

Due to the pandemic, all active registered voters received a ballot in the mail. To make it easier to vote, the state lets Californians mail in a ballot postmarked as late as Election Day — in this case Sept. 14 — and have it counted so long as it arrives within seven days.

And the results could change dramatically — and not because of any conspiracy. County election workers have been counting ballots returned early for weeks. As of Monday, 40% of all mailed ballots had come in, and they are trending heavily in favor of Democrats, who account for more than half of ballots returned. Those results will be reported first.

As in the pandemic election of 2020, more Republicans are expected to vote in person and they're more likely to support the recall. So the results could shift that way as those ballots are counted.

Of about 8.7 million ballots cast as of this morning, 4.5 million were from registered Democrats, 2.2 million from Republicans and a little less than 2 million from voters registered with no party preference or with minor parties, according to a tracker from Political Data Inc.

While media organizations will call the race as soon as the result is clear, the secretary of state has as many as 38 days after the election to certify the official results.