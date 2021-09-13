Plane crashes while trying to return to Palo Alto Airport, strikes power lines before going down in Baylands

The pilot of a plane that reportedly experienced mechanical failure after taking off from the Palo Alto Airport Monday at 1:47 p.m. tried to return to the facility, only to crash into the marshland near the airport at 1:50 p.m., according to local officials and a flight-data website.
After takeoff, the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58P made a U-turn near Fremont's Dumbarton Point, then struck Palo Alto power lines and crashed landed, flight-tracking data shows. The impact sheared off a part of the plane's wing, which landed a couple hundred feet away from the aircraft.
"The plane landed on its belly," Palo Alto fire Battalion Chief Shane Yarbrough told this news organization.
The pilot didn't have significant injuries, according to the Fire Department.
The pilot was able to safely exit the aircraft and paramedics administered medical aid. He was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, Yarbrough said.
The plane carried 166 gallons of fuel, leading to fears of a fuel spill in the Baylands this afternoon, according to emergency dispatch reports.
California Fish and Wildlife inspectors were called to assess any potential fuel spill and its effect on the wetlands, Yarbrough said. He said he didn't know for sure whether any fuel had spilled but the smell of jet fuel was apparent when he approached the aircraft, he said.
The small plane was visible, upright and resting on marshland just east of the Baylands Nature Interpretive Center. A hazardous waste team has been called to the scene, as well as a helicopter crew from the California Highway Patrol.
The incident will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, with NTSB in charge, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.
The plane is registered to Faford Aviation Leasing Company in Atherton, according to Federal Aviation Administration registry records. It was built in 1982 and is currently registered with the agency.
The plane took off from the airport, located at 1925 Embarcadero Road, 19 minutes ahead of schedule, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. It ascended to an altitude of 450 feet. The trip covered 8 miles and lasted three minutes.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Registered user
Ventura
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Shut the PA Airport down!
The lead fuel is poisoning neighbors and the natural environment, the electric transmission lines are vulnerable to crashes, and the fuel consumption contributes to climate change. It would help reduce noise pollution as well.
Santa Clara County Supervisors just voted to close Reid-Hillview because the local children have lead in their blood. Will Palo Alto have the courage to close our airport?
Registered user
Menlo Park
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
The fuel capacity of the airplane is 166 gallons, but the fact that the wing fuel tank was cut in two raises a question about the amount of fuel on board because there was no post crash fire - especially as the aircraft hit a power line. Although it might be possible, the article provides no corroboration that there was a fuel spill.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Seems like poor reporting.
PAO is an important part of our community. We have taken a lot of Federal dollars to keep that airport running. Shutting it down is not an easy nor quick option.
Perhaps this will spur the city to actually do their job and put some redundancy in place for our electrical power system. This is especially true since the PACC is all hot and bothered about making Palo Alto a national example of an all electric community.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Sad that we are still in the "close it down" mode. One could say much of the same about cars (ex-utility lines). The Palo Alto Airport is an important community asset. Where do we think future airline pilots come from?
Transportation creates 29% of greenhouse gas production according to the EPA and only 3% of that is aviation -- that's ALL aviation, including commercial flights. After hundreds of millions of dollars of industry investment, viable non-leaded fuel was just approved by the FAA. Look for cleaner planes in the very near future and hopefully a culture where we don't want to cancel anything we don't do individually. I hope no one was injured!
Registered user
East Palo Alto
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Relax Pat. It's hard to get accurate details an hour after a plane does down in a marsh. CBS reports "A hazmat team has been called out for a large fuel spill, authorities said." So much for the knee-jerk rush to judgement about the reporting and your no fire theory.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
166 gallons is not a large fuel spill, not to say it isn’t bad for that specific part of the baylands. The article only states the capacity of the fuel tanks. We don’t know it they were full. There is half that amount in each wing. The article further states the plane flew for eight miles at 450 ft. which seems very unlikely.
Wait for the full report…
Registered user
Palo Verde
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
First of all, I'm glad the pilot is doing okay and wish them a quick recovery.
It seems every few years there is a crash at PAO and this latest crash which has dumped dozens of gallons of fuel into pristine wetlands should be the last straw. The community is not getting benefit from PAO for the environmental destruction and noise it is causing. I propose making a plan to close PAO and returning the lands to nature as part of Baylands Park. Enough is enough, Palo Alto is fed up.
Registered user
East Palo Alto
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I'm not a fan of the Palo Alto Airport, but can we all agree that burying the power lines around the airport should be a priority for the community? This is the second plane crash in which power lines have been involved since I moved to East Palo Alto in 2009, the first which had multiple fatalities.
Registered user
Palo Verde
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Burying power lines around the airport cannot be done without irreparable damage to the wetlands. The water table is extremely low in the area (hence the name "wetlands") so burying anything would be an extremely invasive industrial project. It's basically off the table.
Now routing the power lines through other areas away from the wetlands may be possible, but it's probably very expensive. Why not tax takeoffs / landings at PAO to pay for it? It's for their own safety, after all.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I like the real discussion. My best guess is that burying those power line is super low priority and very expensive versus burying the power lines in many of our backyards (ha ha, we have those in *our* back lawn and burying them isn't happening any time soon if you look at the City's plan -- that's OK, that's what we bought, fine).
JR's comment on taxing to absorb any costs is spot on. I think we should all pay for our enjoyment of so many of the awesome things we enjoy in Palo Alto.
The airport is self sustaining financially (net surplus to the community), and there are a *a lot* of taxes to support the the airport . . . more tax and fees than cost, just to educate. To inform, there is a big tax (much larger than for car fuel) on aircraft fuel -- every gallon, much more than for cars -- and, though, it is rented space, there are property taxes on the tie downs *and* all of the planes (imagine if you had a property tax on your car). That's all fine -- it is expensive -- but understand that most of the aircraft owners aren't the super rich that people seem to want to tear down. The airport more than pays for itself. Palo Alto aircraft owners, mostly, aren't the super rich, that people want to slam. Good people and a friendly community, which is sadly uncommon now in Silicon Valley.
No rah, rah, here. I love that we have the airport and understand that others don't. It is pretty cool to see kids at the airport and general aviation does do a heck of a lot to encourage kids to get involved and see true joy in aviation and STEM.
Nice if we don't tear down all around us who do something different than what we do individually . . . stop by an airport day; see all the pilots who take up underpriveleged kids and insprice; see a friendly community. *Please*, let's not tear at something that is generally positive.
Best to all, loving the airport or not, but let's people be and please don't hate what you don't know.