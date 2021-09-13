Plane crashes while trying to return to Palo Alto Airport, strikes power lines before going down in Baylands

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Investigators and workers at the scene of a plane crash in the Palo Alto Baylands on Sept. 13, 2021. Photo by Sue Dremann. Part of a plane wing lies in vegetation at the Palo Alto Baylands after a plane crashed in the nature preserve on Sept. 13, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. A PG&E truck and workers at the site where power lines were damaged by a plane that crashed in the Palo Alto Baylands on Sept. 13, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Investigators and workers at the scene of a plane crash in the Palo Alto Baylands on Sept. 13, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Previous Next

The pilot of a plane that reportedly experienced mechanical failure after taking off from the Palo Alto Airport Monday at 1:47 p.m. tried to return to the facility, only to crash into the marshland near the airport at 1:50 p.m., according to local officials and a flight-data website.

After takeoff, the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58P made a U-turn near Fremont's Dumbarton Point, then struck Palo Alto power lines and crashed landed, flight-tracking data shows. The impact sheared off a part of the plane's wing, which landed a couple hundred feet away from the aircraft.

"The plane landed on its belly," Palo Alto fire Battalion Chief Shane Yarbrough told this news organization.

The pilot didn't have significant injuries, according to the Fire Department.

The pilot was able to safely exit the aircraft and paramedics administered medical aid. He was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, Yarbrough said.