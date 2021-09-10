News

Haven't voted in the recall yet? You still have more than one way to cast your ballot.

Last day to postmark ballots or vote in person is Sept. 14

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Stickers for voters at the Palo Alto Art Center in Palo Alto on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

California residents face two questions on their ballots for the upcoming state recall election: whether to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, and, if so, who should succeed him.

Voters have until Tuesday, Sept. 14, to either postmark their ballots, drop them off at a designated ballot box or vote in person at their local vote center. But that doesn't mean they have to wait until the 11th hour on election day to participate.

As usual, voters can return their ballots by mail any time prior to election day. Mail ballots were sent out starting the week of Aug. 16. (Voters can sign up to track their ballot's location here.) Ballots must be postmarked by Sept. 14 and received by the county election office by Sept. 21 to be counted.

Santa Clara and San Mateo counties already have opened up vote centers to allow people to vote or drop off their ballots in person ahead of election day on Tuesday. On Monday, vote centers in both counties will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday, locations will be open for extended hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ballots returned in person must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on election day.

The voter registration deadline passed on Aug. 30, but same-day voter registration (or conditional voter registration) is available at vote centers.

Check out the list below to find out where to vote.

Voters also can find the nearest ballot drop-off locations at sos.ca.gov/elections.

Vote Centers

Atherton

Menlo College, El Camino Hall, 1000 El Camino Real

East Palo Alto

Lewis and Joan Platt Family YMCA, Half Gym, 550 Bell St.

Los Altos

Los Altos Youth Center, Multipurpose Room, 1 North San Antonio Road

Los Altos Hills

Town of Los Altos Hills, Council Chambers, 26379 Fremont Road

Menlo Park

Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room, 700 Alma St.,

Mountain View

Church of Scientology Silicon Valley, The Chapel, 1066 Linda Vista Ave.

Palo Alto

Cubberley Community Center, Gym A, 4000 Middlefield Road

Portola Valley

Portola Valley Town Center, Community Hall, 765 Portola Road

Redwood City

San Mateo County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder, 555 County Center

Woodside

Woodside Village Church, 3154 Woodside Road

Election results will be available 8 p.m. , Tuesday, as ballots are counted in batches.

For more information on the upcoming election, check out the CalMatters guide here.

Jennifer
3 hours ago
Jennifer, another community
3 hours ago

I just saw a photo online with Newsom overlooking his wife's recall ballot. Who we vote for is private, but this was a little over the top.

