Shooting threat reported at Gunn High; police deem it a likely hoax

Palo Alto police officers responded to a report of a shooting threat at Gunn High School this afternoon that turned out to be a likely hoax.

A student came forward to say that someone had verbally threatened to shoot them, although no gun was seen, according to a press release from the Police Department. Officers responded at roughly 3:25 p.m. to the school at 780 Arastradero Road. Students and staff were placed on lockdown until 4 p.m., according to a tweet from the Palo Alto Unified School District. At that point, police determined the threat wasn't credible.

The Police Department said it would release more information later today or Friday if it becomes available. Superintendent Don Austin told this news organization that he did not have any information beyond what police have released.

This story will be updated if more information is released.