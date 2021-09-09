PUBLIC AGENDA: Economic development strategies; masking requirements at schools

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 13.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a study session with the city's independent police auditor; hold a TEFRA hearing for financing the Silicon Valley International School project at 151 Laura Lane; consider a zoning code interpretation pertaining to nonconforming uses at 340 Portage Ave.; consider strategies for adding resources to promote economic development; and consider possible extentions to closures of University and California avenues to vehicles. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear an update on state and federal legislation; hear a presentation from the office of city auditor on the IT Risk Management Audit Activity Report; and get an update on recent work pertaining to race and equity. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the sufficiency of instructional materials; receive a report on the PAUSD Promise priority areas; and hear information about the district's masking requirements on campuses. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The public can attend the meeting in person at the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave., but is required to provide proof of vaccination. Those wishing to participate online can get the Zoom link at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public, where the agenda will also be posted.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear COVID-19 updates and comments from Palo Alto Unified superintendent and Palo Alto City Manager's Office. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 739 622 589.