Coroner's office identifies skeletal remains found near Skylonda in April

Remains identified as 42-year-old Jill Anderegg

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Skeletal remains found near the Skylonda/Woodside area on April 12 have been identified as belonging to a 42-year-old woman, according to an autopsy report by the San Mateo County Coroner's office.

A dog found the body of Jill Anderegg, 42, on a residential property near Kebet Ridge Road. The winding road runs west from La Honda Road and dead ends in a remote area.

Anderegg was discovered at about 8 a.m., according to the autopsy report. The cause of death was listed as "undetermined" due to the advanced state of decomposition. The coroner did not find any signs of obvious traumatic injuries nor signs of suspicious circumstances. The manner of her death is pending investigation.

Anderegg was determined to have been unsheltered and transient, according to the report.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains found near Kebet Ridge Road, indicated in the line above, on April 12, 2021.

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
3 hours ago

It is sad that it took so long to identify the remains, but in the circumstances probably a necessary time scale. Was the victim reported missing? Is foul play suspected? Presumably family notified so condolences to them.

RIP Jill.

