Two arrested in connection with 2020 homicide

Police have arrested two suspects in the January 2020 fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Hayward man in East Palo Alto.

Alexis Pulido Garcia was found with a gunshot wound at about 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020, in the 900 block of Mouton Circle, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrest of suspects in the shooting was a joint effort by police and the San Mateo County District Attorney's office, according to a news release issued Friday by the East Palo Alto Police Department.

The names of the suspects, now in custody at San Mateo County Jail, were not released. No further information was provided about the ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by any of the following means: