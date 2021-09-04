News

Spare the Air alert in effect Sunday due to smog

Public advised to reduce driving this holiday weekend

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 4, 2021, 11:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A smoky sky over the Santa Cruz Mountains photographed from Portola Valley on Aug. 18, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

As an unholy trinity of high temperatures, tailpipe exhaust and wildfire smoke choke the Bay Area, the air district is issuing a Spare the Air Alert for smog for Sunday.

"If we all drive less this holiday weekend, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents," said Veronica Eady, an executive officer with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Spare the Air alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower, according to the air district.

High temperatures & wildfire smoke are expected to increase smog build up and the smoke advisory remains in effect through Monday. the district said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Spare the Air alert in effect Sunday due to smog

Public advised to reduce driving this holiday weekend

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 4, 2021, 11:00 pm

As an unholy trinity of high temperatures, tailpipe exhaust and wildfire smoke choke the Bay Area, the air district is issuing a Spare the Air Alert for smog for Sunday.

"If we all drive less this holiday weekend, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents," said Veronica Eady, an executive officer with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Spare the Air alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower, according to the air district.

High temperatures & wildfire smoke are expected to increase smog build up and the smoke advisory remains in effect through Monday. the district said.

People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.