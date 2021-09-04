News

Some city services, transit agencies to change schedules for Labor Day

Public transportation systems plan to run on weekend, holiday timetables

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto City Hall. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Compared to this point last year, many public agencies have resumed in-person operations in some capacity ahead of Labor Day. Here's a rundown of which local services and regional transit systems serving the area will be available this Monday, Sept. 6.

City services, programs

• City of Palo Alto offices: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Library: Under its current reopening schedule, all five library branches are closed on Mondays.

• Garbage pickup: Waste collection will not be interrupted by the holiday. For more information, visit greenwasteofpaloalto.com.

• Police, fire: The city's public safety services (police, fire and dispatch) will be in operation. Records services and administration offices will be closed.

• Palo Alto Unified School District: All schools will observe Labor Day.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate under a Sunday/holiday schedule. For more information, visit vta.org.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate under a Sunday schedule. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

• Stanford Marguerite: The Stanford Marguerite shuttle service will operate its Hospital: Direct (HD), Medical Center (MC) and X lines during morning and evening rush hour. Line Y will run during the evening rush hour only. For more information, visit transportation.stanford.edu/marguerite.

Federal services

• U.S. Postal Service: Postal Service facilities will be closed and delivery services will be unavailable in observance of Labor Day.

