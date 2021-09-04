Some city services, transit agencies to change schedules for Labor Day

Compared to this point last year, many public agencies have resumed in-person operations in some capacity ahead of Labor Day. Here's a rundown of which local services and regional transit systems serving the area will be available this Monday, Sept. 6.

City services, programs

• City of Palo Alto offices: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Library: Under its current reopening schedule, all five library branches are closed on Mondays.

• Garbage pickup: Waste collection will not be interrupted by the holiday. For more information, visit greenwasteofpaloalto.com.