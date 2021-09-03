Police: Man shot air rifle intending to hit a student

A man who lives behind a Palo Alto elementary school has been arrested for allegedly shooting a BB gun and striking a child, Palo Alto police said in a statement Friday, Sept. 3.

Police say the neighbor's action was not accidental.

A student on the Stratford School campus was playing on an athletic field during lunch on Sept. 3 when the child was struck in the back with a BB that was allegedly shot from an air rifle by the neighbor. The school is located at 870 North California Ave.

The incident occurred at about 12:28 p.m. The child suffered minor injuries and didn't require medical attention. The BB did not penetrate the child's clothing, according to the police press release. The department stated it would not release any further information regarding the victim, including the child's gender.

Officers contacted the neighbor and placed him under arrest without incident at about 1:56 p.m. They recovered the air rifle from his home. His motive is under investigation.