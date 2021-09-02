PUBLIC AGENDA: Emission reduction agreement; virtual parking permits

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 6.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The commission plans to review a resolution to approve a verified emission reduction agreement with the Integrative Organization of Oaxaca Indigenous and Agricultural Communities to purchase 24,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent for $228,000. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss amendments to the zoning code to allow virtual parking permits and paid parking; it also will hold a public hearing for 985 Channing Ave. to remove a recorded height restriction on the underlying parcel map. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.