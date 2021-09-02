It's Shakespeare both in the park and online for hybrid production of epic 'Pericles'

The San Francisco Shakespeare Festival is returning a Shakespeare play to where you'll often find one in the summertime — in the park — but also keeping it where we've found most every form of entertainment over the past year and a half: online.

The company is staging a unique hybrid production of the Bard's "Pericles: Prince of Tyre," with the epic divided into four episodes, the first three of which can be watched online, while episode number four will be presented at a series of in-person performances, including Sept. 4-6 and 11-12, 4 p.m., outdoors at the Sequoia High School campus, 1201 Brewster Ave., Redwood City. The festival will also offer in-person, outdoor performances later this fall in San Francisco and Cupertino.

Not only is the format uniquely suited for the surreal circumstances of 2021, but "Pericles" was chosen with them in mind. The play offers "an epic tale that holds so much of what this last year has been like. It is a journey that will forever change the traveler. When we take Pericles’ journey, we transform with him as he goes from a young cavalier suitor, to a man weighed down with grief, finally emerging to rediscover the family he longed for the entire time," wrote Carla Pantoja, the festival's director of vision, in the program for "Pericles." Pantoja also directed the play's second and fourth episodes.

A short recap of the first three episodes will be featured prior to the performance. Audiences may bring lawn chairs. All audience members must wear a mask and maintain a three-foot distance from other parties.

Admission is free. For more information, visit sfshakes.org.