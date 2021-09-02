Downtown, El Camino feel the brunt of Palo Alto's economic pain

It's no secret that the pandemic has been brutal for Palo Alto businesses, with hotels hollowing out, retailers struggling, commuters staying home and restaurants scrambling to stay alive amid shifting health restrictions.
Like in other cities, the struggles of the business community trickled down to City Hall, which banks on hotel and sales taxes to pay for basic services like firefighters, police and libraries. But because the city has long depended on its huge daytime population of employees to spend money at its businesses, the shift to remote work has had a particularly devastating effect on Palo Alto. A new report indicates that while most cities took a hit over the course of the pandemic, Palo Alto took a severe beating.
According to the analysis from the city's consultant, Avenu Insights & Analytics, the city's sales tax revenues in 2020 declined by 27.3% from the prior year, with losses particularly steep in the downtown area and in commercial corridors along El Camino Real and in Midtown. The drop in Palo Alto far exceeded the declines experienced by other jurisdictions, according to the report. Statewide, receipts dipped by 7.2% between the final quarters of 2019 and 2020. In northern California, the decline was 5.1%, while in southern California it was 8.6%.
The analysis by Avenu showed a drop in every sales tax category, with particularly poor showings among department stores, furniture and appliance businesses and restaurants.
In many cases, the declines in Palo Alto far exceed those in nearby jurisdictions. In the category of "general retail," the city saw a dwindling of 33.5% between the final quarters of 2019 and 2020. Mountain View and Los Altos saw decreases of 11.2% and 16.8%, respectively, over the same period, while Cupertino experienced a drop of 18.5%. Among the surveyed jurisdictions, only Milpitas saw a bigger drop in this category than Palo Alto, with receipts dipping by 35.5% between the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2020.
Palo Alto also had by far the worst showing in the "food products" category, with a drop of 42% in sales tax receipts between the final quarters of 2019 and 2020. Mountain View and Los Altos, by contrast, saw sales taxes diminish by 21% and 28.2% over the same period. None of the jurisdictions surveyed by Avenu showed a steeper decline in the food segment than Palo Alto.
The news, while gloomy, isn't entirely dire. Some segments of the local economy started to rebound in the final three months of 2020, according to the report. The restaurant segment, which traditionally generated about $1.1 million per quarter in sales tax receipts, brought in only about $339,414 in the quarter that spanned between April and June 2020. The number moved up to $543,111 in the third quarter of the year and to $600,427 in the final three months.
Department stores also had a particularly dismal 2020, with the segment generating only $29,823 in sales tax receipts between April, May and June (down from $453,439 in the same period in 2019). Sales have since picked up, however, with sales tax receipts rising to $186,208 in the third quarter of 2020 and to $315,453 in the fourth.
Not every commercial area in Palo Alto faced the same level of decline. Stanford Shopping Center — a regional destination that includes major sales-tax generators such as Tesla, Apple and Hermès — saw its sales tax receipts drop by 17.7% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the same period in 2020, going from $1.7 million to $1.4 million. California Avenue also weathered the storm reasonably well, despite a 26% drop in restaurant receipts. Spurred by an increase in receipts from the "general retail" segment, Palo Alto's "second downtown" showed a decline of 19.9% in total receipts, which fell from $123,009 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $98,543 in the same period of 2020.
In downtown Palo Alto and the commercial areas along El Camino Real and in Midtown, the drop was far more precipitous, with each of these areas seeing a drop of more than 50% in sales taxes generated. Food products, which account for the greatest share of sales tax receipts in the downtown area, fell off by 48.6% between the last quarter of 2019 and the last quarter of 2020. The next two largest categories — general retail and business-to-business — showed declines of 54.8% and 62.2%, respectively. El Camino and Midtown had a combined drop of 47.7% in the "food products category" over the same period.
The Town & Country Village shopping center did marginally better in 2020, with its sales tax receipts falling by 36.4% between the final quarters of 2019 and 2020. Numerous shops and restaurants at the shopping center — including Patrick James and Mayfield Bakery & Café — have recently shuttered, bringing the center's vacancy rate to about 21% as of June, Dean Rubinson, director of development for Ellis Partners, which owns the center, told the council at a recent hearing.
Hotel taxes also have plummeted over the course of the pandemic. With business travel grinding to a halt over the course of the pandemic and Stanford University operating in remote mode, Palo Alto's hotel tax revenues plummeted from $25.6 million in 2019, to $18.6 million in 2020, to just $4.8 million in 2021.
The sobering report from Avenu is already shifting some of the conversions at City Hall. On Monday night, council member Greg Tanaka cited its findings in explaining his opposition to increasing the construction contract for the city's new public safety building. Tanaka called the decrease in Palo Alto's sales tax revenues "pretty striking."
"It's something for us to keep in mind, in terms of our budget for our city, and to make sure our resources are very well allocated," Tanaka said.
John Shenk, CEO of Thoits Brothers, a major commercial property owner in downtown Palo Alto, also cited the new report during Monday's discussion of homelessness. He urged the council to fund a police unit to provide outreach services to downtown's homeless population, which he argued is hurting downtown's already struggling business community. Shenk noted that while Stanford Shopping Center has done reasonably well, the "community-serving retail areas have really suffered."
"The retailers who have multiple stores on the Peninsula report that Palo Alto is by far the worst retail environment," Shenk told the council, which subsequently directed staff to come up with an outreach plan for homelessness that involves police officers.
The dismal economic trend has eaten into the city's general fund, which went from $225.8 million in fiscal year 2019 to $209.7 million in fiscal year 2020 and to $188.9 million in fiscal year 2021, which ended on June 30.
While the council has already made some adjustments, including freezing or eliminating more than 70 positions, the city's financial pain was somewhat ameliorated by federal assistance — namely, the roughly $13.5 million that the city was allotted through the American Rescue Plan — and by a withdrawal from the city's budget stabilization reserve.
Some council members, most notably Vice Mayor Pat Burt, have suggested that the best way to fill the budget gap in future years is through a business tax, a funding mechanism that the council had previously considered for major infrastructure priorities such as "grade separation" at rail crossings and construction of affordable housing.
Last month, the council reaffirmed its intent to place a business tax on the 2022 ballot, with most members favoring a tax based on square footage. During the Aug. 16 discussion, Burt suggested that the decision on how to spend the business tax will be "somewhat dependent on the status of economic recovery."
He suggested that a business tax would allow the city to address problems like traffic gridlock, insufficient housing and deterioration of services, thus helping to sustain the city's historically dynamic business climate.
"We've had drastic service cuts to police and fire, code enforcement, libraries, parks and other services — every place across the board — and the community is just starting to understand how deep those cuts are," Burt said. "We don't yet have a projection that allows us to restore ourselves to the services that this community has had for decades and decades."
Comments
Downtown North
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Yes, the pandemic took an economic toll with its various public health restrictions but all things considered...
> "...restaurants scrambling to stay alive amid shifting health restrictions."
^ Like how many restaurants do we really need?
> "major sales-tax generators such as Tesla, Apple and Hermès — saw its sales tax receipts drop by 17.7%..."
^ These are high-ticket/prestige items that do not exactly lend themselves to a constructive personal or family related austerity program. No big loss (except to the retail sellers of such ostentatious goods).
> "...downtown's homeless population...is hurting downtown's already struggling business community."
^ The homeless population has always had a presence in and around retail environments prior to the pandemic so why make them scapegoats for an economic downturn?
> "Some council members, most notably Vice Mayor Pat Burt, have suggested that the best way to fill the budget gap in future years is through a business tax..."
^ By taxing struggling businesses?
The bottom line...the pre-pandemic City of Palo Alto along with various Palo Alto retail outlets and restaurants were living high off the hog until recently.
Times change for a variety of reasons and there will always be an ebb and flow in just about anything.
The primary landlords in downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center have been raking in multi-millions of dollars in business leases for decades...so no sympathy for them (aka billionaires).
And for the city to even consider taxing struggling, rent-paying stores and restaurants is a fiscal obscenity.
Survival of the fittest applies and while some retail stores will be missed if they have to close, such is life.
And there are already far too many dining options so a few restaurant closures wouldn't be a bad idea either.
It's called adaptation to the existing and future conditions.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Golly gee, do you think maybe the city shouldn't have pushed policies so heavily dependent on the commuters who've outnumbered taxpaying residents 4 to 1 over the last decade?
Maybe we didn't need to push out the 80+ longtime residents at the President Hotel in the hopes of getting lots of hotel taxes from the new upscale hotel operator?
Maybe the city leaders could think about policies for the taxpaying residents instead of commuters and businesses travelers dependent on business cycles AND they could think about cutting city spending on unnecessary consultants. For example, why is the city hiring a CONSULTANT to update and reformat its policy handbook when we've got a huge and expensive Communications staff (more than $1M a year). Can't one of them do that as part of his/her job for which we pay hugely?
Those of us who are still here and who are still dependent on resident-serving businesses would appreciate that.
Downtown North
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
If we tax large businesses — greater than $1b market cap or valuation— we could raise $50m
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Re reliance on hotel taxes, just today Bloomberg/Business Week released a survey showing that business travel may be permanently doomed to keep declining.
Web Link />
This trend-based planning reminds me of all the claims 5 yrs ago that Uber/Lyft would reduce car traffic as cities rushed to give them all sorts of parking spaces, tax breaks, etc. when in fact it increased car trips dramatically. Even now cities are rushing to let developers cut parking requirements so they can increase density based on that fairy tale that no one will use cars.
You'll recall that Palo Alto "leaders" wanted us to pay the Uber/Lyft expenses for the commuters overrunning us as well as other categories of their commuting expenses.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Let's see. During the lockdown, where did people go shop for food or other household necessities. I'm willing to bet we went to Costco, large supermarkets, Target, WalMart, etc. How many of these are in Palo Alto? Answer, zero. How many Palo Altans started getting their necessities from Amazon, and food delivered by UberEats? Did that come from Palo Alto? Maybe, maybe not. During the lockdown, how many of us went shopping at Stanford Shopping Centre? Certainly not for those impulse buys or lunches with friends or coworkers or dinner dates.
How about looking to see what having no affordable retail in Palo Alto has done to our shopping practices during the pandemic? How about looking to see what keeping grocery stores small has done to our shopping practices during the pandemic?
Perhaps now it can be seen that Palo Alto is reaping what it had been sowing with all its limiting of big box stores.
Old Palo Alto
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
COVID is the sneaker wave that’s washed away the thin layer of shiny veneer Palo Alto’s been hiding behind for decades. The Great recession had a decades of impacts on this town. Unlucky prop-13 is a slow moving tsunami economically gutting our city and thus it’s ability to thrive today. Overlay Palo Alto onto City of Oroville and there is not much difference cept the number of teeth in a residents mouth.
another community
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
• "Hotel taxes also have plummeted over the course of the pandemic. With business travel grinding to a halt over the course of the pandemic and Stanford University operating in remote mode, Palo Alto's hotel tax revenues plummeted from $25.6 million in 2019, to $18.6 million in 2020, to just $4.8 million in 2021."
^ I don't have a problem with that. Pre-pandemic 2018-19 ECR motel rates in Palo Alto during the midweek used to run anywhere from $175.00-$250.00 per night and now they can barely fetch $80.00 for the same room.
Chalk it up to supply and demand (as in plenty of supply and minimal demand). And it serves the motel proprietors right for having milked out of town visitors and business travelers prior to the pandemic.
Every dog has its day and right now a motel room in PA is going for about the same as a Motel 6 in Sunnyvale alongside 101.
• "Why we need a UBI in Palo Alto just like West Hollywood."
^ A regular $1000.00 monthly stimulus payment just for being a gay senior? Combined with an average monthly Social Security check, that comes to about $2500.00 a month.
Why shouldn't straight seniors in West Hollywood (or elsewhere) be entitled to the same bonus?
This sounds like preferential discrimination but it does cover a lot of pedicures.
another community
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
>> it serves the motel proprietors right for having milked out of town visitors and business travelers prior to the pandemic.
I had the misfortune of once honeymooning in Palo Alto and we stayed at one of those nondescript one-star motels along El Camino Real.
It was the one that had below street parking and a faux Disneyland castle appearance.
During our stay, we dined at a Mexican restaurant called Compadres and then wandered across the boulevard where we encountered a raucous trailer park that generated some serious apprehension on our part from the standpoint of personal safety.
I will never forget this experience and have since divorced the individual who concocted such a hare-brained romantic getaway.
Downtown Palo Alto is OK but the rest of the city (especially the utterly mundane ECR Barron Park area) leaves something to be desired.
Melanie Palmer/Pacific Palisades, CA
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Consultants is a way for City of PA to vertically insert a third , fourth of fifth party into a two party capitalistic system without voting rights given to residents a say. Trump did it, why not Palo Alto?! Egregious.
another community
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
If Palo Alto were to host a DLPA gathering, the hotels/motels + the downtown businesses and restaurants would thrive...a celebration of Palo Alto's
ongoing commitment to diversity!
Web Link
Mountain View
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I'm going to miss Barbecues Galore.