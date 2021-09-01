Police seek to ID man who fired gun at Pardee Park

Palo Alto police are searching for a man who fired a gun at Pardee Park on Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured in the shooting and the motive has not been identified, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. The man is believed to have fled the park, located at 851 Center Drive near Channing Avenue, in a car with two other people.

Multiple people called police at about 1:30 p.m. to report hearing a shot fired and seeing a man running from the park with a gun.

When officers arrived and canvassed the scene, they found several unspent rounds of 9mm handgun ammunition in the area of the park near Center Drive, where they determined the man and two others had been standing.

All three immediately ran toward a car parked near Kent Place and Center Drive when the shot rang out and then drove south on Center Drive toward Channing Avenue. A witness reported that one of the three was holding a handgun as they ran toward the car, police said.