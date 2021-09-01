Arts

Kings Mountain Art Fair offers virtual art show experience

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 1, 2021, 1:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Kings Mountain Art Fair is keeping it close to home — that is, as close as the computer or tablet in *your* home — for the second year in a row. The popular juried art show is again taking place online, Sept. 4-6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The fair offers fine art and pieces for the home in a variety of media, including paintings, jewelry, sculpture, photography, glassware and furniture.

Though visitors won't get to stroll through the fair's peaceful redwood forest setting, organizers are aiming to make the experience resemble an in-person festival visit. With the online "Walk the Fair" feature, clicking on "booths" displayed on a map of the festival layout gives a virtual sense of strolling through the festival. The fair's online platform also offers a live chat function so that visitors can still enjoy the unique festival experience of speaking with artists.

The fair, which has been held for nearly 60 years, is an important annual fundraiser for the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and Kings Mountain Elementary School.

For more information, visit kingsmountainartfair.org

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Kings Mountain Art Fair offers virtual art show experience

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 1, 2021, 1:26 pm

The Kings Mountain Art Fair is keeping it close to home — that is, as close as the computer or tablet in *your* home — for the second year in a row. The popular juried art show is again taking place online, Sept. 4-6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The fair offers fine art and pieces for the home in a variety of media, including paintings, jewelry, sculpture, photography, glassware and furniture.

Though visitors won't get to stroll through the fair's peaceful redwood forest setting, organizers are aiming to make the experience resemble an in-person festival visit. With the online "Walk the Fair" feature, clicking on "booths" displayed on a map of the festival layout gives a virtual sense of strolling through the festival. The fair's online platform also offers a live chat function so that visitors can still enjoy the unique festival experience of speaking with artists.

The fair, which has been held for nearly 60 years, is an important annual fundraiser for the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and Kings Mountain Elementary School.

For more information, visit kingsmountainartfair.org

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.