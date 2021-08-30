VTA resumes limited light rail service, including Mountain View's Orange line, after three-month hiatus

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail is back this week, after a mass shooting in May at one of its facilities forced a three-month hiatus.

Light rail service first resumed on Sunday for a San Francisco 49ers football game at Levi's Stadium, but Monday marks a more substantial return.

Operations are not fully back to normal, but the transit agency is bringing back the entire Orange line, which runs from Mountain View to Alum Rock Transit Center in San Jose, parts of the Green line and will continue its "bus bridge" service to fill gaps of the paused light rail.

The light rail service will be free through Sept. 12, the agency said.

VTA initially anticipated that light rail operations would resume in July, but trauma impacts on employees who survived the shooting and lost co-workers made it difficult. The agency said it has been focusing on providing necessary mental health services to employees since the tragic May 26 shooting at the Guadalupe light rail yard in San Jose.