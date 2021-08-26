PUBLIC AGENDA: Plan to mitigate Foothills fire risks; permit processes for energy technologies

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 30.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss the city's negotiations with its labor groups. The council will then discuss the city's plans for mitigating Foothills fire risks, adopt an ordinance requiring safe storage for firearms, commission a consultant to reformat and edit the council's policies and procedures handbook, and continue its discussion of strategies to increase services for the unhoused. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The rest of the meeting will follow immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss permit processes for various energy technologies; the legal framework for construction work hours and street closures; and a recommendation to the council to approve design guidelines for the 2022 electric cost of service and rates analysis, The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. View the agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the Caltrain station pole color and façade modifications at 555 Midddlefield Road. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. The agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.