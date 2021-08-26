Families invited to make some noise at Magical Bridge concert

The Music is Magical summer concert series at Palo Alto's Magical Bridge Playground may be starting to wind down for the season, but for its penultimate show on Aug. 27, it's going out with an interactive bang — figuratively speaking — with Noise Lab Creative Music Community.

The Noise Lab community is led by Bay Area parents, musicians, and educators with doctoral degrees in music education who aim to encourage children's love of experiencing music.

The Music is Magical series, which offers sensory friendly, free, accessible concerts for kids and families, will conclude next week with Lori and RJ Kids Music with a Groove on Sept. 3. Palo Alto's Magical Bridge Playground is located at Mitchell Park, 600 E. Meadow Drive, Palo Alto.

For more information, visit magicalbridge.org.