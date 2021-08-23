Students, school staff test positive for COVID-19 as school year begins

"All of our cases have occurred outside of the school, and we know that because we're doing contact tracing," Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said. "The students who are identified as close contacts have not tested positive."

The Palo Alto Unified, Mountain View Los Altos Union High School, Mountain View Whisman and Los Altos school districts have reported student and staff COVID-19 cases since school began earlier this month, although as of Friday there weren't any known cases of the virus spreading among students on campus, district officials said.

Rodriguez got an email on Aug. 11 saying that a child had tested positive for COVID-19 at Vargas Elementary School in Mountain View, where her two children are students.

When Angela Rodriguez decided to send her kids back to in-person school this fall, she knew it was inevitable that there would be COVID-19 cases on campus, she just didn't expect it to happen on the first day of school.

The guidelines for positive cases aren't the only thing that has changed this school year. There are no longer rules for socially distancing students in classrooms, so class sizes no longer have to be reduced.

"It's worth the effort," Benson said. "That being said, it is an incredible amount of tracking to identify the close contacts, identify their status, get the test results and check that they have tested in the cadence that's required."

MVLA Associate Superintendent Leyla Benson, who is spearheading the district's COVID-19 case tracking efforts, said she supports the new guidance because it allows students to keep learning in-person.

In the past, whole classes generally had to quarantine when a student tested positive. This year, kids who come into close contact with a positive case can typically continue to attend school, regardless of vaccination status, so long as they don't have any symptoms, meet testing requirements and everyone was wearing masks at the time of exposure. Unvaccinated students face an extra restriction of not being allowed to participate in extracurricular activities for seven to 10 days.

The state protocols for when someone tests positive are complex and dependent on a variety of factors, including a student's vaccination status, mask use and symptoms. That has led to confusion and frustration among some parents, as they try to abide by the detailed requirements. School districts have at times hit snags as they try to implement the health rules, which have changed substantially since last school year.

Thus far, Mountain View Whisman has reported seven students and five staff members testing positive since July 1. MVLA has had two students test positive this school year, plus one staff member over the summer.

"There needs to be accountability and responsibility as parents during this school year," Rodriguez said, adding that she felt the district handled sending out the exposure notices well.

When Rodriguez got the Vargas exposure notification, she was particularly upset because her daughter told her that there was a student in class that day who had been coughing and sneezing. Privacy laws preclude districts from identifying which students test positive, but Rodriguez said the student who appeared sick didn't show up for school on the following days.

While the state only requires that masks are worn indoors at schools, some districts are opting to require outdoor masking for grades K-8, including Mountain View Whisman, Los Altos and Palo Alto Unified , which rolled out an outdoor masking requirement Friday.

"What we've seen over the last couple of days is that not every student and not every family has the ability to test on (the required timeline)," Rudolph said. "It's just a challenge getting those, which forces people to go into a quarantine."

The Los Altos School District is looking to resume offering pool tests on campus, which it did last spring, district nurse Mary Fitzgerald said. Pool testing refers to testing a whole group of people at a time, typically a classroom in a school setting, by pooling their samples. If any individual sample is positive, the whole pool is supposed to come back positive, and then each person in the group can be individually tested.

"Having the tests on site is going to be instrumental in assisting the families to meet the requirements," Benson said.

MVLA did just that last week, hiring outside company Inspire Diagnostics to offer onsite tests. Trained district staff, as well as employees from Inspire, will administer the swabs. According to Benson, the decision to offer testing on campus came after hearing from parents like Pannikkat who were having trouble securing appointments.

"It was a bit of a hassle to find an appointment," Pannikkat said, adding that she understands the district is adapting to changing circumstances, but that she hopes they can add on-campus testing.

Nancy Pannikkat is among the parents who received the exposure notice. Her son is a vaccinated senior at Los Altos High, Pannikkat said. Finding an available test proved to be a challenge. There weren't any slots open at El Camino Health, where the district directed parents, she said. Instead, she took her son to the county fairgrounds.

According to Benson, district officials had only just been trained on the new guidelines when they sent out the exposure email, and the flowchart on the county's website didn't reflect the updated rules, leading to the miscommunication with parents.

However, Santa Clara County guidelines state that vaccinated students only need to be tested once, five days after exposure, and are able to participate in extracurriculars if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated students do need two tests (one immediately and one on the fifth day) to be able to attend classes and may not participate in extracurriculars. The unvaccinated student and the person who tested positive also must both have been masked at the time of the encounter for the unvaccinated student to be allowed to attend classes.

In some cases, there have been kinks in rolling out the new exposure protocols. When MVLA first notified families about a positive case earlier this month, the district told parents that all students needed to be tested twice and couldn't participate in extracurricular activities.

In one case, Palo Alto quarantined an entire special education class because not all of its students were able to wear masks. MVLA has had some students quarantine after taking part in an unmasked outdoor activity on campus with a student who tested positive.

"I'd say our opening has been (the) best case scenario so far," Austin said. "It should be expected that we're going to mirror our local case rates, so we're going to have some cases."

Palo Alto Unified's dashboard hasn't yet been updated for last week, but Superintendent Don Austin said in a Thursday interview that his district has seen fewer than 10 cases.

Students, school staff test positive for COVID-19 as school year begins

No known cases of virus spreading on campus among students yet, local district officials say