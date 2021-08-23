Opinion: What most people don't know will hurt us

Earlier this year, the Palo Alto City Council waded through graphs and charts and strategies and agreed to work toward this scenario in nine years and four months: Almost every new car in Palo Alto is electric and no home uses gas for heating, hot water or cooking.
The next morning, as I walked my dog in the neighborhood, the first friend I saw asked about the meeting. I gestured to the houses nearby and said we were all going to have to stop using natural gas. She said she didn't want to, and I said we might need to turn it off within a decade. She replied that our electricity comes from sources that aren't good either.
Actually, our electricity is carbon neutral and comes from hydro (water going over dams), solar (mostly large projects in the Central Valley), methane capture (from landfills) and wind turbines (located elsewhere). This means that you can use Palo Alto electricity with confidence that it is clean energy and that there is an entire team of staff plus the Utilities Advisory Commission constantly working on the sources, pricing and availability of this energy.
A few blocks later, another friend offered to show me her backyard renovation in progress. In the middle of the lovely new patio was a gas connection for a firepit. I reluctantly asked if she knew how bad they were for the environment and she said no. She said she was glad her high schooler didn't know because she would make the family take it out!
Natural gas sounds positive and has been marketed with a pretty little blue flame for decades. But here are two crucial facts about natural gas, which most of us use to heat our homes and water, many of us use to cook our food, and some of us use to make sitting outside more pleasant in the evenings: 1) You are releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere when you burn it, and 2) Leaks in the natural gas extraction and distribution process create methane, which is 84 times worse than carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in terms of its ability to capture and retain heat.
Some climate action advocates use scare tactics, some talk about the future in dramatic personal fashion, some are deep in the data of Celsius, and metric tons, and decay rates, and other measurements. Let's move from fear, drama and technical details to the changes that all of us can make now. The terminology is clunky — electric pump water heater, which is hard to envision, and magnetic induction, which makes me think there might be a physics quiz — but the effect is to get the gas out of your house.
Just as we prepare for earthquakes by having supplies ready, we need to prepare for that hot water heater to fail. They usually last about 10 years and when they go out absolutely everyone in the house wants them replaced 10 minutes ago. One public speaker on that Monday night, who is very concerned about climate change, shared that last year she replaced her water heater with a new gas one because she didn't know how bad natural gas was for the atmosphere and that there is a great alternative. She's not the only one who doesn't know that you are likely creating problems in your home for life on this planet — and you can start solving them today.
If you own your home, make sure there is a 240V outlet near your current water heater and bookmark the city's page on heat pump water heaters. If you rent a home, ask the landlord if they will do this. If you live in an apartment, get together with your neighbors and ask the landlord what it would take to switch over from natural gas to electric and how you can help. If you live in a condo, show up at your next homeowners association meeting and ask them when the complex can switch and how you can help. Seriously, write this down on a Post-It note or put it on your phone's to-do list!
Now, let's turn to the "I love my gas range and you will have to pry it out of my cold, dead hands" narrative. I love to cook as much as the next person, possibly more. I host an annual Julia Child dinner with another family, make meals for friends with babies and friends with cancer, and basically view cooking for others as the highest form of love. And I've managed with a glass on electric range for 20 years, which is nowhere near as good as the new induction cooktops that use magnets.
Think of induction as a Tesla for your countertop — good-looking, good for the planet and super fast. A friend of mine who prizes his gas stove recently stayed at a home with induction and was impressed with how well it worked. Some restaurant chefs are switching to induction because it works as well as gas and it improves air quality and safety in their kitchens.
If you want help getting the gas out of your home, start with a virtual visit from our Home Efficiency Genie, which you can schedule online or by calling 650-713-3411. It's free this month (usually $49) and you will get expert advice for your home and your needs. It's time for all of us to start making changes at home.
Comments
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
I would take task with a statement that most of us in Palo Alto do not use gas to heat our homes, heat water and cook. That statement may be true for new homes, but anything older than say 15 - 20 years is inaccurate and there are many homes that are a lot older than that and have not been modernized.
Most restaurants are still using gas for cooking. Any chef will tell you why they prefer gas.
Our electricity supply is problematic. We have outages frequently for powerlines being hit by tree branches even in calm weather. We have birds flying into powerlines causing outages and I won't mention mylar balloons.
Our tv screens show commercials telling us to cut down on power use between 4 and 9 pm. These are the hours most of us get home and want to use power, not only for charging devices including cars, but also for doing homework, doing chores including laundry and cooking dinner. As yet, there is no cheap hours incentives for running dishwashers overnight. Perhaps we should have a two tier system where power is cheaper between midnight and 6 am when we get these new smart meters.
I have nothing against encouraging electricity over gas, but as yet we have no overwhelming ease of doing so. Until such time as our electricity supply is more reliable, for most of the idea of banning gas is premature.
Adobe-Meadow
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I think there is more than a bit of White Privilege in this article. Palo Alto pays a premium to have "carbon neutral" electricity or our privileged share of Hetch Hetchy hydropower. Palo Alto residents can afford to pay a premium for Heat Pumps and induction cooktops. Don't get me wrong, Heat Pumps are a cool technology and, after watching an induction cooktop in action, I'm ready to get one. After my gas range dies.
However, If I trade my reliable 2012 Outback for a Tesla, what happens? Another family that cannot afford a Tesla will buy the Outback and keep it, and its ICE engine, running for another 20 years. We are facing a global issue requiring global action on a global scale.
The flaw in almost all of these blogs, big hearted as they are, is that there is an assumption that consumers/individuals can solve issues that are profit driven by Big Industry. We can't solve plastic pollution through recycling. Big Plastic (nee Big Oil) has to be forced to address that issue.
Green Acres
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I'm disappointed that AC didn't put a bit more research and thought into this opinion piece.
First, it's worth getting scientific numbers from a reputable source like the EPA - methane's global warming potential vs CO2 is about 35, not "84".
Second, of course we will not fully stop using fossil fuels in PA by 2030, unless the City pays for non-fossil-fueled replacement cars, furnaces, etc. Even banning the purchase of (say) gas-fired water heaters will just lead to folks buying them in Mountain View and doing self- or under-the-table installations, with the associated public safety risks.
Third, AC's comments on converting rental/multifamily housing make me suspect she has never been a renter or multiunit dweller. Based on my experiences in electricity-friendly Seattle, when faced with requirements or demands to use electric heat and hot water, owners will not purchase highly efficient, but expensive, heat pumps. Rather, they will install extremely cheap (and often cheaply made) baseboard and in-wall resistive heating, and modestly-insulated cheap electric water heaters. This will result in a large increase in electrical demand, likely requiring frequent activation of fossil-fueled "peaking" power plants.
I am glad AC has nice neighbors who graciously welcome her informational walks.