Woman who allegedly stabbed Palo Alto teen had a May hospital-commitment warrant in Baltimore

Informed that her hour-long visit was over, Thomas reportedly said, "It is about to be over," and "Lock me up. If I can't have her, nobody will."

On April 24, 2012, Thomas, who didn't have custody of her 8-month-old baby, Pretty Diamond, reportedly became upset with social workers during a supervised visit at the Department of Social Services. She claimed she could do a better job of caring for her infant daughter, according to the charging document.

Kenisha Monique Thomas, 39, has a long history of mental illness stretching back to at least 2012. She stabbed her infant daughter repeatedly with a smuggled knife in front of social workers, according to a charging document posted online by the Baltimore Sun at the time of the incident.

Just three months prior to the Palo Alto stabbing, Kenisha Monique Thomas, 39, also had a warrant to be rehospitalized for a third time, which was issued by a Baltimore, Maryland, court in May, state court records show.

A San Jose woman who faces attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a teenager in downtown Palo Alto on Aug. 18 had been committed to a psychiatric hospital in 2012 for stabbing and attempting to kill her own infant child in Baltimore, Maryland, according to a court case information database and charging documents.

Thomas pleaded guilty on May 7, 2014, to one count each of second degree attempted murder and child abuse in the first degree, causing severe physical injury. She was found not criminally responsible and was committed to a psychiatric hospital, according to an online case information file.

The infant's injuries were to her head area and neck. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Medical Center and survived. The case caused an investigation and an overhaul of security measures in all social services centers throughout the state of Maryland, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Thomas drew a kitchen knife out of her purse and began repeatedly stabbing her daughter, inflicting five wounds in all. Another social worker rushed into the room and threw a chair at Thomas to break up the attack and tackled her.

“I was walking around University Avenue during (my) prep with my friend and then out of nowhere, a lady came up from behind me, grabbed my hair, pulled my head back, and slit my throat. Then, I was pushed down under her. I couldn’t exactly make out what was going on around me. I heard a lot of yelling from (Thomas) and from the people around me,” she said. “If the cut was a few centimeters deeper, I would’ve died."

Thomas showed up in Palo Alto, however, and allegedly randomly attacked a 16-year-old Palo Alto High School junior, stabbing her multiple times, at Emerson Street and University Avenue. Two passers-by jumped in and subdued Thomas, according to Palo Alto police.

Tracy Varda, the Baltimore Assistant State's Attorney in charge of the case, referred a request for a clarification to the office's communications department. A response was not available at the time of publication.

The court again issued another hospital warrant on May 19, 2021. There is no notation, however, that the second warrant was served, nor if Thomas was taken into custody.

Thomas made her first appearance in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Friday. She has been charged with three felonies: attempted murder, child endangerment and false imprisonment, along with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury. She is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing on Sept. 28.

Baltimore court records show Thomas had a domestic violence complaint and a restraining order against her in 2004. In a second alleged 2011 domestic violence incident, a court ruled there was no statutory basis for a restraining order, however.

"We are not in a position to release that investigative information at this point," he said.

Palo Alto police Lt. Con Maloney said detectives are continuing to conduct a follow-up investigation, which includes determining where Thomas has been, where she was going, and how she came to be in Palo Alto.

Woman who allegedly stabbed Palo Alto teen had a May hospital-commitment warrant in Baltimore

Kenisha Thomas stabbed her baby multiple times in 2012. She was committed to a psychiatric hospital.