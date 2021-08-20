News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Grade separation alternatives; park improvement ordinance

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 20, 2021, 10:07 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 23.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss potential exposure to litigation pertaining to a personnel dispute with Houman Boussina. The council will then hold a prescreening hearing for a proposed mixed-use development at 3150 El Camino Real, which includes 129 apartments and commercial space on the ground floor; discuss alternatives for grade separation at the Charleston Road and Meadow Drive rail crossings; and hold a closed session to discuss lease terms with the Palo Alto Museum for the Roth Building at 300 Homer Ave. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 23. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider approving a park improvement ordinance for the Baylands tide gate structure repair project and consider a memo to the City Council regarding parkland in the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan area. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

PUBLIC AGENDA: Grade separation alternatives; park improvement ordinance

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 20, 2021, 10:07 am

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 23.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss potential exposure to litigation pertaining to a personnel dispute with Houman Boussina. The council will then hold a prescreening hearing for a proposed mixed-use development at 3150 El Camino Real, which includes 129 apartments and commercial space on the ground floor; discuss alternatives for grade separation at the Charleston Road and Meadow Drive rail crossings; and hold a closed session to discuss lease terms with the Palo Alto Museum for the Roth Building at 300 Homer Ave. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 23. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider approving a park improvement ordinance for the Baylands tide gate structure repair project and consider a memo to the City Council regarding parkland in the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan area. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.