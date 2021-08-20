PUBLIC AGENDA: Grade separation alternatives; park improvement ordinance

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 23.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss potential exposure to litigation pertaining to a personnel dispute with Houman Boussina. The council will then hold a prescreening hearing for a proposed mixed-use development at 3150 El Camino Real, which includes 129 apartments and commercial space on the ground floor; discuss alternatives for grade separation at the Charleston Road and Meadow Drive rail crossings; and hold a closed session to discuss lease terms with the Palo Alto Museum for the Roth Building at 300 Homer Ave. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 23. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider approving a park improvement ordinance for the Baylands tide gate structure repair project and consider a memo to the City Council regarding parkland in the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan area. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.