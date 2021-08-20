Groups to hold Sunday rally in light of racist incident at Fuki Sushi

The Ventura Neighborhood and Barron Park associations are hosting a rally at Bol Park on Sunday at 11 a.m. to celebrate diversity in Palo Alto.

Local residents were inspired to create the event after this news organization reported that Lumi Gardner, owner of Fuki Sushi restaurant, was subjected to a racial-hate tirade, said John King, president of the Barron Park Association.

"The restaurant is located on El Camino which is really right between our two neighborhoods," he said.

Specific plans for the event are still being discussed, but community members interested in attending can expect presenters, including a local youth poet and city council member Lydia Kou, according to King.

As a Barron Park resident, Kou said the event is also another way to throw support behind the businesses along El Camino Real, which many Barron Park and Ventura residents frequent.