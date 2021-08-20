News

Groups to hold Sunday rally in light of racist incident at Fuki Sushi

Ventura Neighborhood and Barron Park associations will host event at Bol Park

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 20, 2021, 5:06 pm 0
The Ventura Neighborhood and Barron Park associations are hosting a rally to celebrate diversity at Bol Park in Palo Alto on Aug. 22, 2021. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

The Ventura Neighborhood and Barron Park associations are hosting a rally at Bol Park on Sunday at 11 a.m. to celebrate diversity in Palo Alto.

Local residents were inspired to create the event after this news organization reported that Lumi Gardner, owner of Fuki Sushi restaurant, was subjected to a racial-hate tirade, said John King, president of the Barron Park Association.

"The restaurant is located on El Camino which is really right between our two neighborhoods," he said.

Specific plans for the event are still being discussed, but community members interested in attending can expect presenters, including a local youth poet and city council member Lydia Kou, according to King.

As a Barron Park resident, Kou said the event is also another way to throw support behind the businesses along El Camino Real, which many Barron Park and Ventura residents frequent.

"We appreciate business there and want to throw support behind them so they don't feel alone in these kinds of matters," Kou said, referring to the incident at Fuki Sushi. "We also know the last year has been difficult for these businesses so this is another way to show support."

On Aug. 1, local restaurant owner Lumi Gardner was confronted by a customer, who was enraged after an employee told him that Fuki Sushi did not accept cash due to the pandemic.

The customer proceeded to go on a racial tirade, shouting, "This is un-America! It's illegal for you to not accept cash," according to a Facebook post from Gardner.

The incident attracted local support for Gardner and her restaurant. Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller and Palo Alto Vice Mayor Pat Burt patroned Fuki Sushi after they heard what happened.

"Fuki Sushi is a third-generation restaurant. It's a treasured institution," Burt said earlier this month.

The rally will be held on Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bol Park, 3590 Laguna Ave.

