Museum's Victorian Day takes old-school fun online

Britain's Queen Victoria doesn't seem to have been famous for her fun-loving ways, to the point that legend credits her, accurately or not, with the phrase "We are not amused."
Even so, her long reign ushered in many new innovations during the 19th century, so maybe her majesty would be pleased by a day of activities exploring Victorian-era entertainment, all presented via a 20th-century innovation: the web.
The San Mateo County Museum of History is hosting Online Victorian Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, starting at 9 a.m.
Among the activities: crafts for kids focusing on the circus, a favorite way for Victorians to have fun. The museum will provide templates for a paper circus tent for kids to color and assemble, a clown mask to decorate and a small unicycle toy to create.
Somewhat opposite to a circus, tea parties were also in vogue for Victorians and re-enactors will offer an online lesson in the etiquette of tea and share some juicy tidbits about the rich and locally famous folks who lived on the Peninsula during Victorian times. The museum will provide recipes so that guests can make their own teatime treats.
The grand finale of the event will be an online fashion show of Victorian clothes.
The museum also hosts a series of Victorian Days walking tours, both in-person and virtual, that explore a variety of historic Midpeninsula locations, with upcoming tours of Menlo Park's Holy Cross Cemetery on Aug. 22 and notable sites around San Carlos on Aug. 28. Both tours will take place online.
For more information, visit historysmc.org
