Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing teen

Police have arrested a woman in connection with attacking and stabbing a teenage girl in downtown Palo Alto on Wednesday morning.

The woman allegedly attacked the 16-year-old girl, who police said is not related to her, at about 9:54 a.m. near University Avenue at Emerson Street, police said in a press release. Two good Samaritans intervened in the attack, disarmed the woman and waited for police to arrive.

The girl sustained major injuries to her upper body, but is in stable condition. The good Samaritans did not suffer any injuries. Police said the weapon used by the woman was a small handheld knife with a 2 1/2-inch blade.

The woman, a 39-year-old San Jose resident, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and for false imprisonment (for pinning down the girl as she attacked her).

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.