Palo Alto looks to tax businesses based on square footage

Others favored stricter limits on how much would be raised and how the money would be spent. Council member Greer Stone supported reserving the tax revenues from the business tax for key infrastructure projects, including rail grade separations and affordable housing. Council member Alison Cormack suggested that she'd be reluctant to support a tax that seeks to raise more than $10 million annually from the business community.

But even despite broad consensus over the general contours of the new business tax, council members remain split over some of the details. Vice Mayor Pat Burt noted that Palo Alto is the only city in the region that doesn't have a business tax and suggested that if it followed the example of East Palo Alto or San Francisco, it could raise tens of millions of dollars annually for programs, services and key infrastructure projects.

Concurrently, the city is exploring changes to its utilities user tax, with the goal of both winning voter support for the city's historic — and legally questionable — practice of transferring money from utilities into the general fund and raising funds for sustainability programs such as the conversion of gas appliances to electric ones. It also plans to consider participating in the California Community Housing Agency, a joint powers authority that works with cities on purchasing properties and creating deed-restricted affordable housing.

On Monday night, the council majority voiced strong support for a tax that would target major commercial companies and that would be based on building square footage. By a 5-1 vote, with Eric Filseth absent and Greg Tanaka dissenting, the council supported a work plan that calls for additional outreach and polling for a business tax, with the expectation that the council will finally adopt the final ballot language by May 2022.

As Palo Alto advances its effort to bring a business tax to the November 2022 ballot, the City Council is moving toward a consensus on what the tax would look like even as members remain at odds over what exactly it would fund.

The council has yet to determine whether the business tax will be a "general tax," which can be approved with a simple majority and which gives the council great flexibility when it comes to spending, or a "special tax," which requires a two-thirds supermajority to pass and which specifies how the money must be spent. DuBois said he favored the former approach, while council member Greer Stone leaned toward a special tax, though he reserved the right to change his mind.

Mayor Tom DuBois sided with Burt in favoring a broader approach that would allow the city to use business tax revenues to pay for public safety and other services that are funded through the general fund. He noted that business has shifted in recent years from products to services, a shift that has a negative impact on city revenues.

Given these changes, one question that the council has yet to answer is whether the new tax should be used to restore these programs or to fund long-planned infrastructure projects like grade separations, as initially intended.

The Monday discussion reflected Palo Alto's changing circumstances since the council last considered the tax in early 2020 . With the COVID-19 pandemic triggering an economic shutdown in spring 2020, the council agreed to halt its effort to place a business tax on the ballot that year. Since then, the city has continued to see economic pain, with its sales- and hotel-tax revenues taking a major hit over the course of the pandemic, spurring the council to cut dozens of positions and reduce popular services such as Children's Theatre programs and library hours.

Burt noted that San Francisco has a business tax well beyond what Palo Alto is considering. In 2018, East Palo Alto instituted a business tax based on square footage, an effort that has done nothing to halt development proposals. Palo Alto's proposed tax, he argued, would be relatively modest, particularly given the city's increasing funding needs.

But others, including Burt, argued that a tax is well overdue. He noted that the business community has opposed every past effort by the city to institute a tax, during both boom and bust years. This includes in 2009, when the city asked voters to approve a business tax based on gross receipts. That ballot measure was rejected at the polls .

"Businesses continue to struggle to pay their rent, payroll and other operational expenses and we respectfully ask you to reconsider, or consider deferring, a business tax at this time and allow businesses to concentrate on the challenge of surviving through this difficult and continuing period," Weidanz said. "This is simply not the right time for a new business tax."

While the city is still months away from finalizing the details of the new tax, the effort is already generating concern and opposition from the city's business community. Charlie Weidanz, CEO of the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce, urged the council not to adopt a tax, which he argued would hurt the business community at a particularly difficult time.

"I do want to see a lot of these funds being committed to priorities that the city had not been able to accomplish for so long, such as affordable housing, such as grade separation, but understanding the difficulty of passing a special tax over a general tax, I'm open to understanding more and seeing what the challenges are on passing either one of those," Stone said.

"We've been the envy of the world for a while, but that isn't always true," Tanaka said. "We can't take that for granted. We have to ask ourselves, 'Will we kill the golden goose?" Will Palo Alto become the Detroit of the 1950s and 1960s?"

Council member Greg Tanaka, who has historically opposed all of the council's attempts to institute a business tax, suggested on Monday that adopting a tax at this time would threaten Palo Alto's status as a capital of innovation and drive startups away from the city.

"We've had drastic service cuts to police and fire, code enforcement, libraries, parks and other community services — every place across the board — and the community is just starting to understand how deep those cuts are," Burt said. "We don't have yet a projection that allows us to restore ourselves to the services that this community has had for decades and decades."

Palo Alto looks to tax businesses based on square footage

City backs away from earlier proposal to base new tax on employee count