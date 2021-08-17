Palo Alto looks to tax businesses based on square footage

As Palo Alto advances its effort to bring a business tax to the November 2022 ballot, the City Council is moving toward a consensus on what the tax would look like even as members remain at odds over what exactly it would fund.
On Monday night, the council majority voiced strong support for a tax that would target major commercial companies and that would be based on building square footage. By a 5-1 vote, with Eric Filseth absent and Greg Tanaka dissenting, the council supported a work plan that calls for additional outreach and polling for a business tax, with the expectation that the council will finally adopt the final ballot language by May 2022.
Concurrently, the city is exploring changes to its utilities user tax, with the goal of both winning voter support for the city's historic — and legally questionable — practice of transferring money from utilities into the general fund and raising funds for sustainability programs such as the conversion of gas appliances to electric ones. It also plans to consider participating in the California Community Housing Agency, a joint powers authority that works with cities on purchasing properties and creating deed-restricted affordable housing.
But even despite broad consensus over the general contours of the new business tax, council members remain split over some of the details. Vice Mayor Pat Burt noted that Palo Alto is the only city in the region that doesn't have a business tax and suggested that if it followed the example of East Palo Alto or San Francisco, it could raise tens of millions of dollars annually for programs, services and key infrastructure projects.
Others favored stricter limits on how much would be raised and how the money would be spent. Council member Greer Stone supported reserving the tax revenues from the business tax for key infrastructure projects, including rail grade separations and affordable housing. Council member Alison Cormack suggested that she'd be reluctant to support a tax that seeks to raise more than $10 million annually from the business community.
The Monday discussion reflected Palo Alto's changing circumstances since the council last considered the tax in early 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic triggering an economic shutdown in spring 2020, the council agreed to halt its effort to place a business tax on the ballot that year. Since then, the city has continued to see economic pain, with its sales- and hotel-tax revenues taking a major hit over the course of the pandemic, spurring the council to cut dozens of positions and reduce popular services such as Children's Theatre programs and library hours.
Given these changes, one question that the council has yet to answer is whether the new tax should be used to restore these programs or to fund long-planned infrastructure projects like grade separations, as initially intended.
Mayor Tom DuBois sided with Burt in favoring a broader approach that would allow the city to use business tax revenues to pay for public safety and other services that are funded through the general fund. He noted that business has shifted in recent years from products to services, a shift that has a negative impact on city revenues.
"Whereas cities used to get sales tax, the amount is going down and services don't generate funds for the city," DuBois said.
The council has yet to determine whether the business tax will be a "general tax," which can be approved with a simple majority and which gives the council great flexibility when it comes to spending, or a "special tax," which requires a two-thirds supermajority to pass and which specifies how the money must be spent. DuBois said he favored the former approach, while council member Greer Stone leaned toward a special tax, though he reserved the right to change his mind.
"I do want to see a lot of these funds being committed to priorities that the city had not been able to accomplish for so long, such as affordable housing, such as grade separation, but understanding the difficulty of passing a special tax over a general tax, I'm open to understanding more and seeing what the challenges are on passing either one of those," Stone said.
While the city is still months away from finalizing the details of the new tax, the effort is already generating concern and opposition from the city's business community. Charlie Weidanz, CEO of the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce, urged the council not to adopt a tax, which he argued would hurt the business community at a particularly difficult time.
"Businesses continue to struggle to pay their rent, payroll and other operational expenses and we respectfully ask you to reconsider, or consider deferring, a business tax at this time and allow businesses to concentrate on the challenge of surviving through this difficult and continuing period," Weidanz said. "This is simply not the right time for a new business tax."
But others, including Burt, argued that a tax is well overdue. He noted that the business community has opposed every past effort by the city to institute a tax, during both boom and bust years. This includes in 2009, when the city asked voters to approve a business tax based on gross receipts. That ballot measure was rejected at the polls.
Burt noted that San Francisco has a business tax well beyond what Palo Alto is considering. In 2018, East Palo Alto instituted a business tax based on square footage, an effort that has done nothing to halt development proposals. Palo Alto's proposed tax, he argued, would be relatively modest, particularly given the city's increasing funding needs.
"We've had drastic service cuts to police and fire, code enforcement, libraries, parks and other community services — every place across the board — and the community is just starting to understand how deep those cuts are," Burt said. "We don't have yet a projection that allows us to restore ourselves to the services that this community has had for decades and decades."
Council member Greg Tanaka, who has historically opposed all of the council's attempts to institute a business tax, suggested on Monday that adopting a tax at this time would threaten Palo Alto's status as a capital of innovation and drive startups away from the city.
"We've been the envy of the world for a while, but that isn't always true," Tanaka said. "We can't take that for granted. We have to ask ourselves, 'Will we kill the golden goose?" Will Palo Alto become the Detroit of the 1950s and 1960s?"
Comments
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago
Speaking of the utility tax, whatever happened to our checks from the two legal settlements? You'll recall the city's been "overcharging" us about $20,000,000 each and every year for the last 5+ years -- do the math! -- funnel money from us to fund their other spending on salaries, consultants, pet projects, etc. while continuing to charge residents more than businesses each tine they raise utility rates.
At a recent City Council meeting, they said they're planning a 3% utility hike of 3% this year and 5% more for EACH of the next few years. I guess that's on top of the $20,000,000 each year.
With that kind of money, I'm horrified that Ms. Cormack objects to charging businesses a tax that *might* raise $10,000,000 while leaving US to pick up the difference. Shame on her and shame on Mr. Tanaka for their knee-jerk support of businesses while residents continue to suffer from lack of services, especially closed or only partially open libraries.
A REAL business tax based is long overdue!
Professorville
4 hours ago
Most of the negative consequences of too much commercial growth scale with the number of employees, rather than the size of their buildings, so I would rather have a tax based on employee count. I appreciate the practical difficulties involved in making that work, though. A tax based on building size is still a big improvement over no tax at all.
College Terrace
3 hours ago
Way to go city council - drive out businesses and then there won't be these crazy demands for new housing! Problems solved through leftist economics.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
@Citizen, are you aware that Palo Alto is the only community WITHOUT a business tax which the other surrounding "leftist economies" have long imposed.
Just curious how you'd characterize the literally hundreds of millions of dollars --($124,000,000 I think) that high tech companies like DoorDash spent in the last election lobbying against paying their workers even minimum wage with no benefits while paying their CEO $450,000,000+?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
31 minutes ago
With remote working, a business can have large number of employees working anywhere other than Palo Alto and only needs a small office space for group meetings and a reception area to get a Palo Alto address.
The trend to get rid of cubicles and working in shared space was happening before the pandemic and now the pandemic has made remote working with only occasional or one day a week per department for office space. I would have said in the past that square footage was better than the number of employees.
Now I am not so sure.