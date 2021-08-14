Third doses of COVID-19 vaccine available for vulnerable groups in Santa Clara County

Transplant recipients, cancer patients and people with immunodeficiencies can receive a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Santa Clara County as of Saturday.

The decision follows the Food and Drug Administration's recent emergency use authorization for additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

People with diabetes, heart disease or the elderly are not authorized by the FDA to receive a third dose unless they have additional conditions that weakens their immune system "to the same extent as someone who had a solid organ transplant," states a press release by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The county recommends anyone who is unsure if they fall under the eligible category to consult with a medical professional.

About 2.7% of the U.S. population is considered immunocompromised, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In these populations, infection rates are higher than healthy populations, and they're more likely to have a severe case of COVID-19.